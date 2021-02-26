Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia made a phone call to US President Joe Biden.

The Saudi Press Agency reported that King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud congratulated Joe Biden on his assumption of his post as President of the United States of America.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the US President stressed during the call the depth of the relationship between the two countries and the importance of strengthening the partnership between them to serve their interests and achieve security and stability in the region and the world.

The most important issues in the region and developments of common interest were also reviewed, and Iranian behavior in the region, its destabilizing activities and its support for terrorist groups were discussed.

In this regard, the Saudi monarch thanked the US President for the commitment of the United States of America to defend the Kingdom against such threats and his assurance that Iran would not be allowed to possess nuclear weapons.

The US President praised Saudi Arabia’s support for the efforts of the United Nations to reach a truce and a ceasefire in Yemen. King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud affirmed the Kingdom’s keenness to reach a comprehensive political solution in Yemen and its endeavor to achieve security and development for the Yemeni people.