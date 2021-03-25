The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Prime Minister of Iraq agree to expand bilateral cooperation

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kazemi agreed, today, Thursday, to expand and strengthen the horizons of bilateral cooperation in various fields, especially political, security, trade and investment.

The Saudi monarch and the Iraqi prime minister praised, during a video call, the historical fraternal relations between the two countries and the two brotherly peoples. The two sides praised the level reached by those relations and contacts between them, according to the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA), according to a final statement issued after the meeting.

They also emphasized the role of the Saudi-Iraqi Coordination Council in a way that serves the interests of the two brotherly countries and peoples.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia appreciated the efforts of the Iraqi government to achieve stability and development in Iraq.

Iraq also appreciated the initiatives presented to it by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the field of confronting the Corona pandemic (Covid-19).

The Iraqi Prime Minister affirmed his country’s support for the initiative of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to end the crisis in Yemen.