The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Highness the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman congratulated His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, on the occasion of the 51st National Day, as stated by the Saudi Press Agency “SPA” through its official account on the social networking site. Twitter”.
