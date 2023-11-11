“What I find dangerous at this moment is that the people who should help maintain a balance – in terms of reflection and then action – are behaving like fans of football teams. This isn’t a derby, human lives are involved.” The custodian of the Holy Land, Father Francesco Patton, is in Rome on the day dedicated to volunteers from associations involved in projects in favor of the Holy Land. And, in an interview with Adnkronos, he reports the dramatic news reaching him from Gaza, giving voice to fears. As he says, what he finds particularly “dangerous” are the fan groups that have arisen around the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The news that the guardian father has from Gaza is that of the Latin Church, which has become a refuge for many: Christians and Muslims: “The building is functioning as a refuge. I know that the Christians there have no intention of moving south because they don’t see any options. In fact, they hope and pray that the church will be spared from the bombing. I know they are trying to manage food, water and everything they need to survive well, hoping that what they have is enough to get them beyond the most acute phase of the conflict.”

In these hours the hospitals are under siege by the Israelis hunting for the leader of Hamas. The custodian says he has no direct information on the matter but is keen to underline: “I recognize myself in what the Patriarch of Jerusalem Pizzaballa wrote condemning the crime, the terrorist act of Hamas, also underlining the disproportionality of the reaction because by now the civilian deaths in Gaza they exceeded ten thousand officers. A child dies every 10 minutes, we are talking about around 4 thousand children. And when I hear that people’s deaths are talked about as collateral damage, my conscience has a hard time accepting it.”

The heads of the Churches of Jerusalem, as Christmas approaches, have called for sobriety and solidarity: “It will be a difficult Christmas for those who live there. It will be particularly difficult – observes the Custos of the Holy Land – for the Christians of Bethlehem because without pilgrims they have no economic income either to support their families, nor to send their children to school, nor to pay for medicines or hospital admissions. Bethlehem lives off the pilgrimage industry and after two years of Covid, without work, a joyful and more peaceful Christmas was expected; what happened changed the prospects a lot.”

Patriarch Pizzaballa had offered his availability to replace the hostages in the hands of Hamas. The Pope is also spending a lot for their liberation. “The Patriarch spoke with the Pope. The Church’s line – says the Franciscan – has always been pacifist. We know that in wars, especially from the 1900s onwards, civilians are those who pay the highest price and therefore the magisterium condemns it with conviction every time there is war”.