A man was shot to death on the morning of this Sunday, March 31, when he was aboard his truck in the Aeropuerto neighborhood, in the capital city of Chihuahua.

The victim was identified as José Guadalupe M., who was custodian of the Social Reintegration Center (Cereso) number 1.

According to reports, the agent was aboard his truck at the intersection of Juan Pablo II Boulevard and 85, in the aforementioned neighborhood, when he was surprised by armed individuals who they shot him repeatedly.

Criminalistics agents from the State Security Agency arrived at the crime scene to take charge of the investigations and collection of evidence.

The authorities did not report any people detained in relation to these events.