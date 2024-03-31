A man was shot to death on the morning of this Sunday, March 31, when he was aboard his truck in the Aeropuerto neighborhood, in the capital city of Chihuahua.
The victim was identified as José Guadalupe M., who was custodian of the Social Reintegration Center (Cereso) number 1.
According to reports, the agent was aboard his truck at the intersection of Juan Pablo II Boulevard and 85, in the aforementioned neighborhood, when he was surprised by armed individuals who they shot him repeatedly.
Criminalistics agents from the State Security Agency arrived at the crime scene to take charge of the investigations and collection of evidence.
The authorities did not report any people detained in relation to these events.
Graduate in Communication Sciences from the University of the West, with specialization in Organizational Communication, in Sinaloa, Mexico. I currently work as a current news editor of local, national and international interest for the Debate newspaper for its website www.debate.com.mx since 2017. During my stay at this publishing house I have followed relevant events that have had a significant impact to humanity from an objective perspective, such as conflicts between governments and violence, as well as natural disasters that have caused regrettable losses. Likewise, I have transmitted inspiring stories to readers, many of them because they are social in nature where solidarity and citizen union are required. Committed to social causes, freedom and truth. The world evolves and society is increasingly demanding information; That's where the importance of communicating lies.
