When Surgeon General Vivek Murthy went on a cross-country campus tour last fall, he began hearing the same kind of question over and over again: How are we going to interact if no one talks anymore?

At a time when participation in community organizations, clubs and religious groups has declined, and when social interaction occurs more online than in person, some young people report levels of loneliness that, in past decades, were often associated with older adults.

It is one of the many reasons why loneliness has become a problem both at the beginning and at the end of our lives. In a study published Tuesday in the journal Psychological Science, researchers found that loneliness follows a U-shaped curve: Starting in early adulthood, self-reported loneliness tends to decrease as people approach loneliness. middle age, to increase again after age 60, becoming especially pronounced around age 80.

Although anyone can experience loneliness, including middle-aged adults, middle-aged people may feel more socially connected than other age groups because they often interact with coworkers, spouses, children, and other people in their community, and these Relationships can feel stable and satisfying, says Eileen K. Graham, associate professor of medical social sciences at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine and lead author of the study.

As people get older, those opportunities can “start to disappear,” he said. In the study, which analyzed waves of data spanning several decades, starting as early as the 1980s and ending as late as 2018, participants at either end of the age spectrum were more likely to agree with statements such as : “I miss having people around me” or “My social relationships are superficial.”

“We have social muscles just like we have physical muscles,” Dr. Murthy said. “And those social muscles weaken when we don’t use them.”

When loneliness is left unchecked, it can be dangerous to our physical and mental health, and has been linked to problems such as heart disease, dementia, and suicidal ideation.

Dr. Graham and other social connection experts say there are small steps we can take at any age to cultivate a sense of belonging and social connection.

Do a relationship audit

“Don’t wait until old age to discover that you lack a good-quality social network,” says Louise Hawkley, a research scientist who studies loneliness at NORC, a social research organization at the University of Chicago. “The longer you wait, the harder it will be to form new connections.”

According to Julianne Holt-Lunstad, professor of psychology and neuroscience and director of the Social Connection and Health Laboratory at Brigham Young University, studies suggest that most people benefit from a minimum of four to six intimate relationships.

But not only quantity matters, but also variety and quality.

“Different relationships can meet different types of needs,” Dr. Holt-Lunstad said. “Just like you need a variety of foods to get a variety of nutrients, you need a variety of types of people in your life.”

Ask yourself: Are you able to trust and support the people in your life? And are your relationships more positive than negative?

If so, it’s a sign that these relationships are beneficial for your mental and physical well-being, he says.

Join a group

Research has shown that poor health, living alone and having fewer family and close friends explain the increase in loneliness after age 75.

But isolation is not the only thing that contributes to loneliness: in people young and old, loneliness stems from a disconnect between what one wants or expects from their relationships and what they provide.

If your network is shrinking—or if you’re feeling dissatisfied with your relationships—seek out new connections by joining a community group, participating in a social sports league, or volunteering, which can provide you with meaning and purpose, says Dr. Hawkley.

And if a type of volunteering doesn’t satisfy you, don’t give up, he added. Instead, he tries another guy.

Getting involved in organizations you care about can give you a feeling of belonging and is a way to speed up the process of connecting in person with like-minded people.

Reduce the use of social networks

Jean Twenge, social psychologist and author of “Generations,” found in her research that heavy use of social media is linked to poor mental health – especially among girls – and that access to smartphones and Internet use “increased along with the loneliness of adolescents.”

Instead of defaulting to an online conversation or a mere reaction to someone’s post, you can suggest bonding over a meal, sans phones.

And if a text message or social media interaction drags on or gets complicated, move on to a real-time conversation by texting: “Can I give you a quick call?” says Dr. Twenge.

Finally, Dr. Holt-Lunstad suggested inviting a friend or family member for a walk instead of corresponding online. Walking is not only free, but it also provides fresh air and exercise.

Take the initiative

“Often when people feel alone, they wait for someone to reach out to them,” explains Dr. Holt-Lunstad. “It can be very difficult to ask for help or just initiate a social interaction. You feel very vulnerable. What if they say no?

Some people may feel more comfortable reaching out to others with an offer of help, he added, because it helps you focus “outward rather than inward.”

According to experts, small acts of kindness will not only maintain your relationships, they will strengthen them.

For example, if you like to cook, offer to bring food to a friend or family member, Dr. Twenge said.

“Not only will you strengthen a social connection, but you’ll get the boost of encouragement that comes with helping,” he added.