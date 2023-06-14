About two hundred Milan supporters marched outside Villa San Martino to honor the former AC Milan number one
“A president, there is only one president”, this is the chorus sung by more than 200 fans of the Curva Sud in honor of Silvio Berlusconi. Organized Milan fans wanted to express their condolences and their gratitude towards the most successful president in the history of the Rossoneri club, who passed away at the age of 86.
All for Berlusconi
For this purpose, the curve paraded in front of Villa San Martino, in Arcore, Berlusconi’s historic residence where the knight’s funeral home was set up. To represent the emotional significance of the gesture, the red roses raised to the sky by all the participants in the procession.
