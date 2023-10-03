Many, many, were thinking about the first Inter-Roma “as an opponent” when the images arrived from the capital of the sea of ​​fans waiting for Romelu Lukaku to land at the airport. The match to be circled in red on the calendar is October 29th, when José Mourinho’s team will try to defeat the current leaders at home, at the Giuseppe Meazza. Already more than three weeks in advance, however, the Curva Nord let the rest of the fans know that they already have an idea of ​​the welcome to be given to the Belgian international. “The day of the most unwelcome return is approaching, let’s be ready”, we read in the fanzines distributed before Inter-Benfica in the Champions League.

Ear pain

—

“October 29th is a date to mark in red to make us feel all the disgust we feel towards those who have turned their backs on us in the most unworthy way – continue the ultras -. A character who has proven to be a little man, because before being a champion must be a man and know how to respect his word; we defended you with all our might and you repaid us by turning your back on us.” In short, very harsh words for the cover man of the 2021 scudetto, unwanted by the organized support for his refusal to wear Nerazzurri in the summer after a long unreciprocated courtship. “Before the match with Roma – and here is the preview – Nord will distribute, in attachment to the fanzines, 50 thousand whistles to be used at breakneck speed with every touch of the ball by those who betrayed our shirt. Let’s show everyone how those who have shown themselves unworthy of wearing our colors deserve to be treated.” Regardless of the formula of the protest, therefore, there are several reasons not to miss Inter-Roma.