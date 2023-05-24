The position of the ultras can be seen on their Facebook account: “We will not passively accept seeing ourselves relegated to spectators of other Interisti without taking a decisive position as early as tomorrow’s match if we don’t get reassurances. We ask for timely intervention”

The Curva Nord will be in Rome in tomorrow night’s Coppa Italia final and has planned an important choreography to “push” the team towards winning the cup, but there is controversy with the club over the management of tickets in view of the Champions League final in Istanbul. The Curva Nord itself made it clear that the tension is considerable with a long statement, entitled “Respect for the North”, on its Facebook account.

Choreography ready — "After a total re-foundation following the dramatic events that hit the curve at the end of last year – we read -, we are making a journey with great effort to earn the respect of the Inter people and of society itself. The road is not complete but it certainly good faith and results have never been lacking as well as our enthusiastic contribution everywhere and regardless of the fluctuating championship results.From Riyadh to Salerno, passing through Porto and Lisbon we have always guaranteed color and incessant support without asking anyone for anything and self-financing everyone the choreographic shows made with unspeakable economic and physical sacrifices. Now two fundamental moments await us in the seasonal sporting journey and to give full support to the boys, already this morning in Rome over 60 volunteers (as always at the expense of the North) are setting up yet another choreographic show that – we are sure – will once again strike the heart of every Inter fan".

Ticket problem — So far, so good, but there is a however… "This beautiful state of affairs – continues the press release – and what we believe to be a profitable and mutual relationship of esteem with the company, however, risks being compromised by what appears to us to be a questionable management in the organization of the trip to Turkey. With the hope that a solution will soon be found that can satisfy everyone, we find ourselves having to denounce a profound penalization of the Nerazzurri supporters who, to date, would prevent us from giving vocal and choreographic support on the occasion of the final in Istanbul.Although we are confident that once again a solution can be found, we ask for timely intervention to protect our right to be there as always, especially by virtue of the fundamental role that we undeniably play at the helm of which we are sure there will be great need. . Interisti like us for sure but who for the most part during the year have certainly never made any sacrifices to be constantly present at home or away."

FIND A SOLUTION — “Like Curva Nord, we will not passively accept being relegated to spectators of other Interisti (who certainly won’t be able to have the skills and abilities to replace us in leading the fans) without taking a decisive position as early as tomorrow’s match if we don’t get reassurances We expect from a club that – rightly so – has no scruples about using our chants and choreographies to convey to all Interisti the deepest sense of belonging to the Nerazzurri family, who know how to intervene in defense of those chants and those he creates choreographies and studies them in detail to bear witness to a love that feels betrayed at this moment”.

