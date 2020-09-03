The Sushant Singh Rajput case has now become a big secret for the CBI as well. Reports suggest that the CBI has so far not found any evidence of murder in the investigation. At the same time, there has been no strong evidence of abetment to suicide. Therefore, the investigation is being done from the angle of Suicide. On Thursday, the CBI started focusing on the depression theory in the Sushant case. The CBI on Thursday summoned Sushant’s psychiatrist Susan Walker to record her statement. It is possible that Sujan’s statement may bring a new twist in this case.

Family claims – Sushant was not in depression

The interesting thing about Sushant’s depression theory is that his family is constantly saying that Sushant was not in depression. Vikas Singh, lawyer of Sushant’s family, was also told in the press conference that if a man is upset and he is taking any medicine or taking sleeping pills on the advice of the doctor to reduce stress, then it is not considered depression. can.

Susann has already said Sushant was ‘frustrated’

Susan Walker is Sushant’s psychiatrist. Earlier too, Sujan had said in his statement that Sushant was battling depression and bipolar disorder. Sujan also said that Riya was his biggest support at such a time. Apparently, now that the CBI has been summoned by Sujan, not only will he be officially deposed, but will also be questioned about Sushant’s sessions. It is possible that some new and big thing will come out in it, which will turn the case.

Important recording of therapy sessions

Clearly, Sujan’s statement means a lot to the CBI. The CBI team can also ask Sujan for recording of Sushant’s therapy sessions, so that there is some more clarity in the case.

Riya accuses Riya of giving drug overdose

Sushant’s family alleges that Riya Chakraborty used to give Sushant an overdose of drugs and repeatedly told him that he was ill. The family also alleges that Riya used to take Sushant to the doctor and was confident in saying that she was ill.

Riya said – Sushant was in depression

On the other hand, from Riya Chakraborty to Siddharth Pithani say that Sushant changed after the last few months, especially after the Europe Trip. There was a change in his behavior and he was staying depressed. In her interviews, Riya also said that Sushant was also suffering from depression in 2013 and that he had contacted a doctor only then.