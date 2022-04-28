All set for the first leg of the final of the CONCACAF Champions League which will be played tonight at 9:30 p.m. (Central Mexico time) on the field of University Olympic Stadiumwhere the Pumas of the UNAM they will receive the Seattle Sounders.

Pumas reached the final by eliminating Sporty Saprissa from Costa Rica 6-3 on aggregate round of 16to the New England Revolution in the quarter-finals via a 4-3 penalty shootout win after a 3-3 draw on aggregate and then a 2-1 win over their rival from the MX League, Blue Crossin the semifinals.

For its part, the Seattle Sounders won 5-0 on aggregate against Motagua of Honduras in the round of 16, followed by a 4-1 victory against the Esmeraldas del Lion in the quarterfinals before defeating his rival in the mls, New York City F.C. 4-2 at semifinals.

Andres Lillini send to Alfredo Talavera at the door, Alan MozoRicardo Galindo Nicholas Freire and Efraín Velarde in defense; Higor MeritaoLeonel Lopez, Favio Alvarez and Diogo De Oliveira in midfield. Jose Rogerio Y Juan Ignacio Dinenno on the attack.

The American team will have to look for the goals Twitter @SoundersFC

For its part, brian schmetzer places a Stefan Frey in goal, in defense Alex RoldanXavier Arreaga, Nouhou Tolo and Yeimar Gomez. Joao Paulo, Albert Rusnák, Christian Roldan Y Nicholas Lodeiro; Jordan Morris in attack position and Raul Ruidíaz at the tip