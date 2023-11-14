The Sharjah International Book Fair brought down the curtain on the activities of its 42nd session after presenting more than 15 million books in various fields of knowledge and creativity, displayed by more than 2,033 publishers from 109 countries around the world, recording a new achievement for the United Arab Emirates and the Emirate of Sharjah, by announcing for the third year in a row the largest exhibition. For books in the world at the level of buying and selling copyrights, thus completing a procession of exceptional achievements this year after its launch with the largest participation in terms of the number of countries since its first session.

Regarding the exceptional success of this year’s edition of the exhibition, Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Sharjah Book Authority, said: “We are proud of the appreciation and praise that the (Sharjah International Book Fair) received in its 42nd session from the authorities concerned with the global publishing industry, individuals and visitors… the success of the exhibition. It not only translates the successful strategies of the Sharjah Book Authority, but also embodies the rich legacy established by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, over the past fifty years to build a culture of creativity, encourage dialogue, and support innovation, and after all these exceptional achievements. We believe that our journey in providing a broad platform for learning and cultural exchange has begun now, and this platform will grow and develop with the pens and ideas of creators and workers in the creative industries sector from all over the world.”

The exhibition, which was held over a period of 12 days under the slogan “We Talk Books,” hosted an elite group of art, culture and media figures, most notably the artist Kazem El Saher, the journalist Bassem Youssef, the Nigerian writer Wole Soyinka, winner of the Nobel Prize for Literature, the actress Kareena Kapoor, and pioneer American astronaut Sunita Williams, writer Malcolm Gladwell, and other writers, artists, and opinion leaders in the region and the world.

The exhibition hosted an elite group of Arab and international writers, who won prestigious literary awards, such as novelist Ahlam Mosteghanemi, writer Ahmed Murad, Kuwaiti poet Sherian Al-Daihani, and others, in addition to cultural and literary icons of Emirati writers and specialists in various cultural and knowledge sectors.

The exhibition honored the Libyan writer and novelist Ibrahim Al-Koni, who wrote more than ninety books in his literary career. He was the first to join the Sharjah Literary Agency during the exhibition’s activities, and the agency signed a contract with him to manage his literary rights and represent him in all international markets, in various languages ​​of the world.

Under the slogan “Imagination Without Borders,” the pavilion of the guest of honor, South Korea, witnessed a large presence of visitors to the exhibition, which provided a glimpse into its history, civilization, and creativity, through a rich cultural and artistic program, which hosted 25 Korean figures from the luminaries of literature and art, who presented 20 literary sessions, In addition to art exhibitions of Korean literature, comic books, and traditional stories.

More than 1,700 cultural and artistic events were held at the exhibition, including 460 cultural events that dealt with important issues in literature, translation, communication, thought, research and history.

The exhibition strengthened cultural relations between Sharjah and Portugal, by hosting a historical exhibition by the University of Coimbra, which included 60 rare artifacts, including manuscripts, books, inscriptions, maps, nautical tools, works of art, and daily materials.

The exhibition has consolidated its role in consolidating the role of libraries in disseminating knowledge, as His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, directed the provision of a financial grant of 4.5 million dirhams to provide Sharjah public libraries with the latest publications of the publishing houses participating in the exhibition.

The exhibition demonstrated its pioneering role in the publishing sector, as the Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone provided financial facilities totaling 3 million dirhams to publishers wishing to establish or move their business headquarters to the city, by reducing joining fees by 90%.

The exhibition provided the public with the opportunity to communicate with content makers on social media sites, and in this regard, it organized workshops and specialized sessions in this field, which touched on topics such as partnerships with influencers, artificial intelligence, the future of social media, and content enhanced by artificial intelligence.”

Ahmed bin Rakad Al Ameri, CEO of the Sharjah Book Authority, said: “With the conclusion of a new session of the Sharjah International Book Fair, we look forward to the beginning of a new session next year, which contributes to consolidating the advanced cultural scene witnessed by the Emirate of Sharjah under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, based on a firm belief that the global excellence enjoyed by the exhibition requires continuous and ongoing efforts throughout the year, to reach renewed achievements, most notably what this year’s edition witnessed in achieving the highest global representation with the participation of 109 countries, and recording a greater history. World Book Fair for the third year in a row.

Al Ameri added: “We are proud that the Sharjah International Book Fair adds every year a new achievement that is recorded for the Emirate of Sharjah and the United Arab Emirates, and embodies an honorable image of Emirati and Arab culture to the world. We are working to continue these achievements under the leadership of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Authority.” Sharjah Bookstore, so that Sharjah remains the center of the knowledge and creativity industry, and the home of intellectuals and writers in the world, because we believe that what culture achieves in the conscience of societies has a sustainable impact, its fruits are lasting, and its great contribution to people reaching their developmental and civilizational aspirations and hopes.”

In turn, Khawla Al-Mujaini, General Coordinator of the Sharjah International Book Fair, said: “Every year we take new steps towards the great goals set by Sharjah regarding the book industry and expanding the scope of the creative industries’ contribution to development projects in the region, and this year’s exhibition, with its achievements, has proven that there are opportunities for publishers.” The book industry in the region and the world has no borders, and Sharjah’s centrality on the map of cultural capitals in the world is one of these opportunities that will advance knowledge and move the challenges of building societies from the category of challenges to the category of solutions and opportunities. What we have achieved in the numbers of attendees, participants, and contracts for the sale and purchase of rights confirms the confidence of makers. Writers and readers in Sharjah and its long-term vision.”

It is noteworthy that the 42nd session of the “Sharjah International Book Fair” received 2,033 publishers from 109 countries, who displayed more than 1.5 million titles in various sectors of knowledge and culture, and witnessed the organization of 1,700 diverse events, in which more than 215 guests from 69 countries participated, in addition to 460 events within A rich cultural program presented by 127 participants, including prominent Arab and foreign writers and artists from 33 countries.