In the days prior to the celebration of the Extraordinary Draw of the Christmas lotterythere are many who wonder if their tenth can have this year’s winning combination and become one of the lucky ones.

As we already know, the Christmas Lottery is a game of chance. Whether or not we win one of the prizes depends on a single factor: luck. And the probability of one number or another coming out of the drum is the same. In the case of El Gordo it is 1 in 100,000.

Despite this, there are those who look at the winning combinations from other editions when choosing the ticket. Also in those that have never been awarded. With the ABC search engine, you can check the tickets available for the draw and buy the one you like the most. But first, continue reading to find out what the ‘cursed’ numbers of the Christmas Lottery are.

Since the first edition of the Christmas Lottery was held until today, there are 15 two-digit endings, that is, between 00 and 99, in which Fatty has never fallen.









It is important to keep this in mind, since if the last two numbers of the tenth match the last two numbers of the first prize, second prize or third prize, you will receive a prize of 100 euros.

09

10

21

25

31

34

41

42

43

51

54

59

67

78

82

Furthermore, if the last number of our Christmas tenth is the same as the last number of the winning combination, we will also be given a prize of 20 euros. This is what is known as a refund and, given the history of the Christmas Lottery, there is a trend.

It is true that all the figures from 0 to 9 have been awarded in some edition, but there are certain numbers that appear more frequently than others.

Most repeated last number : 5 (32 times), 4 and 6 (27 times), 8 (23 times each) and 3 (21 times)

Least repeated last number: 1 (8 times), 2 (13 times), 9 (16 times each)

For now, There is no magic formula to get it to touch us some of the awards. We can only look at statistics or follow some ritual or superstition, although none of this guarantees success.