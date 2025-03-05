03/05/2025



Don Felipe II was a peculiar guy. On the one hand, his highness enjoyed a meticulous and methodical personality that made him feel predilection for small details and passion for collecting. On the other, and as a good prince of the Renaissance he was, he fed his soul with knowledge. His education in charge of great teachers of humanism such as Calvete de la Estrella or Juan López de Hoyos, their continuous readings of the classics and their training in the great subjects of the time – philosophy, mathematics and sciences – made a true voracity to knowledge sprout in it. The height were continuous trips throughout the old continent that helped him open his eyes to European culture.

On these pillars, the ‘prudent king’ developed a true passion for the books that accompanied him throughout his life. According to historian José Miguel Cabañas in his dossieres on the subject, one of the biggest concerns of the monarch since his youth was to treasure hundreds of manuscripts with which he could forge a kind of universal bookstore. And his dream began to mold around 1560, when the capital was established in Madrid and the works of the Monastery of San Lorenzo del Escorial began. And it was inside that the prudent established a library that, at his death, already added the whopping of 14,000 volumes. Most of them, science and arts, but many others on such controversial issues as magic, alchemy and cabal.

The El Escorial Library was one of Felipe II’s greatest treasures; The pride that produced was appreciated in the missives that he sent to the dignitaries of many other kingdoms. In 1567, for example, he presumed his collection before a French ambassador to know that the volumes inside were extremely “rare and exquisite.” Even their songs were painted with golden tones so that, when the sun would enter through the windows, they shine which cultural treasure. Therefore, it does not seem strange that his Majesty twisted the gesture in the face of the possibility that an unlearning would rob some of the books that had cost him so much work and whose consultation was free.

But to great concerns, equally forceful solutions. Even today, almost five centuries after the first volumes began to arrive at El Escorial back in 1565, a warning looks at the side of the door decorated with marquetry that gives access to the colossal library: «Oh excommunication of the Pope Gregory XIII reserved for his holiness so as not to get books or anything else from this bookstore. Given in Rome, in the XV of October of MDLXXII ». The penalty was not trivial since, as the German German theologian Ehrenreich Pirhing wrote, “the excommunication is the most severe punishment of the Church, and therefore it should not be reached, except after all other media and admonitions or mild punishments.”









A centuries

The security system may sound exotic, but the reality is that it was as old as writing. And for example, an inscription of the second millennium a. C. found in one of the tables that were stored in the Babylon Library: «For the person who stole or break this table, or put it in water or erase it until it can be recognized and even its author cannot read or understand it. Request […] To all the gods of this earth and the gods of Assyria who curse this person with a curse that cannot remedy, terrible and mercilessly, for all the time he lives » [SIC]. The writing did not end there, but that he condemned the unfortunate to his name died, his descendants “were exiled” and his flesh perished “in the mouth of the dogs.”

In his studies on medieval libraries, the academic Lawrance Thompson confirms that the curses were one of the main weapons against book thieves. Everything was worth to scare away the unlearn. Juan Voutssás Márquez, author of ‘Libraries and Digital Publications’, has collected several in his essay. And among them are the inscriptions that can still be seen in the manuscripts of the 15th century nobleman Jean d’Oleans: “That the one who steals this book hangs in the chains of Paris, and if it is not hung, that he drown, and if he does not drown, that he burn, and if he does not burn, that an even worse ending falls on him.”

The excommunions were the natural drift of a religious society extremely. From this practice there is already evidence in the seventh century. During the Constantinople councilheld in the year 680, it was decreed that anyone who would rob, sell or damage a religious book would be expelled from the religious community. Although, according to María Victoria Carreón Urbina in ‘The Sigillum de Fuego in the Franciscan bookstores of San Luis Potosí’, it was the Franciscans who asked the Papacy long after adopting this measure. Logical, because the robberies in their bookstores had been massified since the mid -16th century.

The first to move card was Pío V, who ordered excommunication for volume thieves through a bull. This was ruled in a letter that has become famous: «For perpetual memory. As we were informed, some prodigos with their conscience and greedy sick do not be ashamed to get, for pleasure, the books of ancient monasteries and dwellings of the order of San Francisco, and of retaining them for use with danger of their souls and damage of the same libraries, and not little suspicion of the brothers of this order. We condemn the stolentes to the exemption judgment ». Hard, but necessary punishment, to avoid that lack of civism.

From then on, it was not strange to see in the libraries a partial copy of the Decree of Pius V. The most famous of them, in fact, hides at the University of Salamanca: «Hai excommunication reserved for their holiness against any people, who remove, distrax, or in other ways in any way to enharge some book, parchment, or paper of this library, without being perfectly reimbursed». The warning resulted, because Don Carlos’s very infant, son of Felipe II, admitted that he returned to the center a copy of ‘The War of the Gaul’ for fear of being excommunicated.