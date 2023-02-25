The duel between Tigres and Chivas looks set to be the most interesting game of all day 9 of the Clausura 2023 tournament of the Liga MX. The UANL team is currently in the second position of the general table, while the Sacred Flock is in the sixth position. The team led by Marco Antonio ‘Chima’ Ruiz has lived up to expectations, taking into account the large investment made by the board of directors this semester.
On the other hand, the performance of Guadalajara has surprised locals and strangers. It seems that the Veljko Paunovic and Fernando Hierro project is progressing properly, although it is still too early to be certain. In preseason, Chiverío beat the cats in the Sky Cup friendly tournament by a score of 1-2. However, the background reveals that the rojiblancos are having a very difficult time at the Estadio Universitario.
Tigres have lost just one of their last 14 home games at the Volcán against Chivas de Guadalajara. This happened in the Guardianes 2020 tournament, when the rojiblancos won by a score of 3-1. In this journey, the UANL team has seven victories and six draws.
Another statistic plays in favor of the cats: the Nuevo León team has three consecutive victories against the Sacred Flock in the MX League. This weekend they will seek to win, for the first time in their history, four duels in a row against Guadalajara.
On paper, Tigres seems to be the clear favorite to take the three points, but Veljko Paunovic’s team will have to beat the statistics and break this curse.
