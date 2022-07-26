The ‘curse’ of the Power Rangers began when fans wondered what had happened to the actors who played their childhood idols. Some abandoned their careers, others became involved in crimes, and even ended up dead.

Of all the cases, one of the saddest is that of Skylar DeLeon, actor from “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers” sentenced to death for the murder of Tom and Jackie Hawks, a retired couple. This crime was carried out together with his partner Jennifer and three accomplices (Alonso Machain, Myron Gardner and John Kennedy).

DeLeon was sentenced to death by lethal injection. However, he will live out his days on death row due to the moratorium in California. John Kennedy was sentenced to death. For Machain, a sentence of 20 years in prison. His partner got a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

DeLeon was also found guilty of the murder of Jon Jarvi in ​​2003, and fans could not be more surprised with the crimes that the actor has dragged on since he began his criminal life due to lack of money.

The series that captivated young and old hides more than one secret

Other cases of the curse of the Power Rangers