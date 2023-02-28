Cursed success

The 2023 Formula 1 season will officially kick off on the Sakhir circuit in Bahrain on Sunday 5 March. After the three days of testing held on the same track, all insiders agree to name the reigning two-time world champion , Max Verstappen, as the big favorite for success in the opening race of the championship and also for the conquest of his third world championship crown at the end of the year. However, looking at the results achieved in the last six years, the Dutchman, if he were superstitious, might even think about the idea of ​​’handing over’ success to someone else. Naturally, they’re joking, but the roll of honor from 2017 onwards doesn’t lie. In fact, whoever won the first race of the season never managed to become world champion. Not only that: to add insult to injury there is the constant that whoever won the first GP has always finished second in the final standings.

Three hoaxes by Ferrari

To inaugurate the negative trend was Sebastian Vettel, which in the two-year period 2017-2018 imposed itself at the start of the World Championship in Australia. However, Ferrari fans remember well how, at the end of those two years, it was only Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes who rejoiced. The same happened in the following two years, when The Hammer’s then teammate Valtteri Bottas opened the season with a win. First in Melbourne and then in Austria – in the year of the pandemic – the Finn managed to start the year with a bang, immediately extending over Hamilton in the standings. Once again, however, at the end of the season, the Englishman was right. Finally, the last two years is the one that had Verstappen as its protagonist. The Red Bull home champion was beaten by Hamilton in 2021 and even last year he had to retire in the final part of the race, witnessing the clear success of Charles Leclerc and Ferrari from the pits. In both years, however, the title ended up in his hands.

Season inaugural GP Inaugural GP winner Title winner 2017 Australia Vettel Hamilton 2018 Australia Vettel Hamilton 2019 Australia Bottas Hamilton 2020 Austria Bottas Hamilton 2021 Bahrain Hamilton Verstappen 2022 Bahrain Leclerc Verstappen

Rosberg the last to make it

The last one to win both the opening race and the World title was Nico Rosberg. It was the year 2016 and the era of domination by Mercedes was in full swing. In Melbourne, however, the real surprise had been the two Ferraris, who leapt into the lead at the start of the race and apparently intended to open that World Championship with a surprising 1-2. However, the frightening accident of Fernando Alonso and Esteban Gutierrez forced the race direction to wave the Red flag, erasing the gaps and offering the two silver arrows of Rosberg and Hamilton a very tempting opportunity for redemption. It was the German who exploited it to perfection, thus inaugurating a streak of four consecutive successes which at the end of the year would prove to be crucial on the road to his first and only world title of his career.