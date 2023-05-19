No Imola

This weekend Formula 1 was due to race at the Imola circuit, in what would have been the fifth round of the 2023 season, the first in ‘Old Europe’, to kick off the traditional sequence of races scheduled on many of the historic circuits of the championship. As known the tragic flood that is afflicting Emilia-Romagna in recent days, however, he has convinced the leaders of the Circus – wisely – to not proceed with the Grand Prix, canceling the event and effectively reducing the length of the championship from 23 to 22 events. Originally there were supposed to be 24 matches, but even the Chinese away match could not be held, in this case for reasons related to the measures to combat Covid-19.

The curse of GP number 23

Without Imola and without Shanghai, the 2023 World Championship will not become the longest ever in the history of F1, ‘limiting itself’ to match those of the past two seasons – 2022 and 2021 – also made up of 22 world championship races. The curious fact is that, in an F1 increasingly eager to expand its geographical boundaries and interested in increasing the number of appointments on the calendar up to the bearable limit, for four years now a sort of ‘curse’ against the Circus seems to have taken place. In fact, since 2020, in the early season programmes, the championship should have been extended to at least 23 GPs.

The advent of Covid

In the first place, however, it was the pandemic that stopped Formula 1. The 2020 season – within which the Shanghai and Zandvoort races should have peeked out for the first time – has been shortened to just 17 appointments, 14 of which between Europe, Russia and Turkey, and as many as three circuits that lent themselves to host two races each. In that case, however, having put together so many events between July and December can already be considered a success, when a large part of the planet was still struggling to resume its traditional activities.

The aftermath of the pandemic and the war in Ukraine

The 2021 championship was also supposed to last for 23 GPs but again several countries (China, Canada, Singapore, Australia and Japan) were unable to host the event which was theoretically scheduled in their territory. Thanks to the double of races in Austria and some entries – Qatar, Portimao, Istanbul and Zandvoort – however, the 22 races were reachedbut without going any further. In the end in 2022 the calendar was back to being the ‘classic’ one, with all trips to Asia and the Americas. However, to miss the achievement of the fateful ‘quota 23’ she had been there removal of the Russian GPdropped from the competition schedule following the invasion of Ukraine by Moscow’s army.

This year, in a tragic way, it was Imola that failed to appeal. The hope, regardless of the number of races, is that iNext year the GP of Emilia-Romagna will go back to being held regularlyabove all to be able to give at least a small smile to all those people who, in these days, have lost everything.