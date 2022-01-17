Superman He has been, is, and probably will continue to be one of the best-known characters in popular culture. The DC Comics superhero, created by Jerry Seigel and Joe Shuster, has been a part of comics, video games, movies and all kinds of merchandise. However, as enjoyable as this one may be, it carries behind it a tragic chain of unfortunate events, which led the actors who played it, on television and film, to an unexpected fate.

known as the ‘curse’ of superman, a theory reveals that all the stars who put on the blue tights to give life to the Kryptonian were left in oblivion, cut short their careers or even died in a strange way.

Kirk Alyn: The First Superman

Known for being the first actor to play Superman, the actor starred in two superhero movies, one in 1948 and one in 1950.

Kirk Alyn as Superman. Photo: IMDb

After the gigantic role, Alyn had many problems in her career because she was very related to the character. Just five years later he divorced and in 1999 he died at the age of 88 after having suffered from Alzheimer’s.

George Reeves: Unsolved Mystery

He played the caped hero in a popular 1951 film and starred in six seasons of the television series Adventures of Superman.

George Reeves as Superman. Photo: IMDb

On June 16, 1959, George Reeves was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head at the age of 45.

His death was never clarified and was always left in doubt as a possible suicide or a murder commissioned by an ex-lover.

Christopher Reeve: an unexpected accident

Considered by many to be the best Superman in history, Christopher Reeve rose to fame for the films he made of the hero between 1970 and 1980.

Christopher Reeve as Superman. Photo: IMDb

The tragedy came to his life in 1995. When he was riding a horse, he suffered a spectacular fall that broke two cervical vertebrae.

The actor was paralyzed from the neck down and died at the age of 52, in 2004.

Dean Cain: From Up to Down

The actor was ‘The man of steel’ in the series Lois and Clark: the new adventures of Superman, between 1993 and 1997.

Dean Cain as Superman. Photo: IMDb

Unlike the others, he has not had any accidents, but his career has not taken off again after the role.

He is currently 55 years old and reached some relevance again with his appearance in the special Crisis on Infinite Earths.

Brandon Routh: typecast as secondary

In 2006, Superman Returns was released in theaters, a remembered film that was loved and, at the same time, hated by many.

Brandon Routh as Superman. Photo: IMDb

As with Cain, Brandon Routh became typecast in character and his career stalled within various supporting roles.

Without being able to get out of the role, he has been in DC series such as Arrow, The Flash, Legends of tomorrow, Supergirl and Batwoman.

Henry Cavill: the exception…for now

The films that Henry Cavill made as Superman, with the exception of Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021), have had the bad luck of not being well received by critics.

Despite the controversial ratings, Cavill gained international fame thanks to the Kryptonian and managed to be part of major productions.

In 2018, he acted alongside Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible: Fallout. Currently, he is the protagonist of The witcher, a Netflix series that has obtained a lot of acceptance from fans.