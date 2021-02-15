“Between these guys and I there is something personal”, seems to feel (like Joan Manuel Serrat) Ricardo Zielinski when he sees a white shirt with a red band that crosses from side to side.

It is that, perhaps involuntarily, the Russian it has become the stone in the shoe of the Núñez team. Zielinski is River’s black beast. And there is no way to review this story without putting your finger on it. The most painful sore in River Plate history.

In case someone forgetful does not remember: the key date is June 26, 2011. It is the fateful day of the descent of the River to the B Nacional. The Russian He was sitting on the bench in Belgrano de Córdoba who had won 2-0 in the first leg. The story said that the Millionaire I was supposed to turn it over, but it wasn’t like that. That afternoon at the Monumental everything happened. Mariano Pavone made it 1-0, but then he was going to have to kick the hottest penalty in the club’s history and he was going to miss it. To all this, Guillermo Farré (who today is part of Zielinski’s coaching staff) had tied the game and sentenced River to the worst moment in its history.

Olave celebrates the rise of Belgrano who condemned River.

But there are more chapters in the rivalry between Zielinski and the Gallardo. Now yes with him Doll On the bench, last year River led the Super League Cup until the last dates when it reached the definition with Boca. On March 7, River reached the final day one point above its eternal rival. He needed to beat Atlético in Tucumán to secure the first local league of the Doll, but again the stone appeared in the shoe. Yes, Zielinski was on the bench.

And the Russian -who once again became a judge, involuntarily- he played it with the seriousness that a Gallardo team would. At 18 minutes, the Dean began winning with a header from Toledo, after a corner in which Armani went wrong and Martínez Quarta lost the mark. But at 34 Matías Suárez got the tie.

What was happening in Buenos Aires? Boca was going to beat Diego Maradona’s Gymnastics, but the problem was that the Millo he was never going to turn the game around. Finally, the Xeneize I had another joy thanks to the DT of the tucumanos.

Thus, Zielinski had sent the B the most winning team in Argentina (in terms of national titles) and then snatched the only star that was missing from its most winning coach in decades.

To be fair, the paternity of the Russian on River it has to do with decisive encounters because statistics say that in total they played 17 games. RZ won 6, tied 4 and lost 7. But of course, Zielinski stayed with the historical encounters.

Nevertheless, the blonde DT always behaved like a gentleman. He never made fun of the situation or testified against River. That, except for the day when Gallardo decided not to present the team, days after the quarantine was decreed in Argentina when the coronavirus pandemic began to hit. There yes, the Russian he felt annoyed.

“The River thing was not a health situation, but a political situation. If not, it is not understood. Having 150 infected in the country and no deaths wanted to suspend it, and now they want to restart it because they participate in some Cup, when there are 200 deaths per day“, complained the DT, forged in the sands of Ascent, when the Millo He asked to speed up the return to training and thus get ready for the return to the Copa Libertadores.

“Either you were wrong at the beginning or you were wrong at the end,” Zielinski closed the matter in statements on the radio program Jogo Bonito.

The last time: the Russian made his debut with Pincha in the game he likes the most.

On Sunday night, Ricardo Zielinski again faced River Plate. This time, at the Estudiantes de La Plata bank and at the start of Gallardo’s eighth season at the helm of the Millionaire. The Lion He was down on the scoreboard when he had been for a while -at the end of the first half- with ten players on the field due to the expulsion of Fernando Tobio. True to the philosophy of the teams of the Russian, Students never stopped fighting. He ended up turning it around with Fabián Noguera’s header in the fifth minute of discount.

At this point in the game, Zielinski must be the only coach in South America who is looking forward to the meeting with River. Because, as Serrat says, between these guys and the Russian, there already seems to be something personal.