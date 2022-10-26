If we talk about horror classics, it is impossible not to mention “poltergeists”a 1982 film directed by Tobe Hooper and produced by Steven Spielberg, which even 40 years after its box office success continues to give what to talk about, especially for the unfortunate deaths that happened around the film. Now, Oliver Robbinsthe actor who played the little robbiehas reappeared to talk about the famous “Poltergeist Curse”.

He is the only survivor of the main characters. What happened and what did the star say?

What is the “Poltergeist Curse”?

Named as the “Curse of Poltergeist”refers to an urban legend about the death of four protagonists of the film and their respective sequels.

Heather O’Rourke as Carol Anne Freeling in “Poltergeist.” Photo: Warner Bros.

Heather O’Rourke (Carol Anne Freeling) died at the age of 12 after contracting giardiasis, a disease that infected him during the filming of “Poltergeist III”. He passed away in 1988, prior to the film’s release.

Dominic Dunne (Dana Freeling) was strangled by her boyfriend in 1982 after a failed attempt at reconciliation which she rejected. She did not regain consciousness and died on November 4 at the age of 22.

Dominique Dunne as Dana Freeling in “Poltergeist.” Photo: Warner Bros.

julian beck (Reverend Kane in “Poltergeist II: The Other Side”) passed away from stomach cancer. Likewise, Will Samson (Taylor on the same tape) died from an unsuccessful heart-lung transplant.

Julian Beck as Reverend Kane in “Poltergeist II: The Other Side.” Photo: Warner Bros.

To all these deaths, paranormal experiences of other cast members were also added. However, the only one who is safe so far is Oliver Robins (Robbie).

Oliver Robin, the last survivor

Oliver was just 11 when he played Robbie. Now 51 years old, he reappeared in an interview with Yahoo Entertainment, in which he stated that he does not believe in the famous urban legend.

“I believe in the paranormal to some extentbut I don’t think there is a curse because those deaths can be explained Robins clarified.

“You had these tragedies, but were going to happen whether they were in the movie or not ”, He pointed out regarding the deceased actors.