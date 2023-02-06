Wednesday or Merlina. The youngest daughter of Morticia and gomez he conquered by his occurrences. The first actress of her leaves a great legacy in the industry.

Definitely, merlin is one of the series Netflix which is currently successful. The main character once again caught the attention, after the interpretation of the American actress Jenna Ortega. However, many fans remember the actors who originally played the characters on the two-year comedy show, with the youngest being Lisa Loring. The actress was just 6 years old when she first played the daughter of Morticia and Gomez. Her talent led her to win the affection and admiration of the public.

For this reason, on the morning of Saturday, January 28, social networks were filled with messages admiring Loring’s artistic career, after the confirmation of his departure by his daughter Vanessa Foumberg, through a statement to Variety. The first Merlina passed away at the age of 64 after health complications she suffered from a massive stroke.

Her friend Laurie Jacobson reported that Loring was hooked up to an oxygen machine so she could breathe for three days. “She is into pop culture and in our hearts forever as merlin addams. Lisa’s legacy in the world of entertainment is enormous and her legacy to her family and her friends will be a great deal of humor, affection and love that will remain in our memories for a long time,” Jacobson said.

It is worth mentioning that the companions of the first cast died relatively young. The current survivor of the family today is 92 years old. It’s about the American actor john astinwho played Gomez Addams.

Members of “Los locos Addams” (1964)



Morticia Addams/Carolyn Jonnes

Gomez Addams/John Astin

Uncle Fester/Jackie Coogan

Lurch/Ted Cassidy

Grandma / Marie Blake

Wednesday Addams / Lisa Loring

Pugsley Addams/Ken Weatherwax

Los locos Addams had the participation of great artists. Photo: file/LR

Where to see the Merlina series?

“Merlina”, a successful Netflix production, has set unthinkable records. Photo: file/LR

The first season of the Merlina series, for Latin America, or Wednesday, in Spain, is available at Netflix.