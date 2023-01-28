Dembele was substituted 25 minutes after the whistle at the start of the match, which ended with Barcelona’s 1-0 victory over Girona, in the 19th stage of “La Liga”, and he was 6 points away from his rivals, his direct chaser Real Madrid.

While the Catalan club confirmed, in a statement on Saturday, that its player had injured his left thigh, without specifying the duration of his recovery, reports in Spain indicated that he might be absent from the stadiums between 3 to 4 weeks.

Barcelona will receive Manchester United at its home stadium in the “Camp Nou” on February 16, and will be its guest a week later, after the league matches against Real Betis, Seville and Villarreal, and before the semi-finals of the King’s Cup next week.

Dembele, 25, is going through a wonderful period in his career, which is the first injury he has suffered since coach Xavi Hernandez took over his technical duties in November 2021.

The curse of injuries followed Dembele after his transfer from Borussia Dortmund in Germany in 2017 for 105 million euros ($ 114 million) in addition to bonuses, which prevented him from presenting his best levels in Catalonia.