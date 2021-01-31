Still from ‘The Most Beautiful Boy in the World’, with Björn Andrésen as a young man. Mario Tursi / Sundance Institute

Hungary, Poland, Finland … Luchino Visconti had long been looking for his Tadzio, that representation of absolute beauty, that young man who was cold as a statue, but whose water-colored eyes, as Thomas Mann wrote, were the way to the intellectual ruin of the protagonist of Death in Venice. Obsessed with Mann’s tale and obsessed with intellectual death and perfect beauty, Visconti traveled halfway through Europe looking for his Tadzio, after the parents of Miguel Bosé, his godson, refused to be interpreted by him. He found him in Stockholm in 1970. He was the fifth or sixth boy to enter the room. He was older than required, he was 15 years old, and taller. But it was perfect. “I had no doubts that it was him”, confessed the Italian director a year later at the premiere at the Cannes festival. So perfect was he that it didn’t take him a minute to ask her to undress for the camera. With these images, those of the real evidence, taken from the documentary that Visconti himself shot proudly about the feat of finding Tadzio (Alla ricerza di Tadzio, 1970), starts the documentary The Most Beautiful Boy in the World, premiered this weekend at the Sundance festival, which has been running online from last Thursday through Wednesday, February 3. Visconti is not the protagonist, but that boy, Björn Andrésen, that 50 years after Death in Venice turned into a lean man with long hair and a white beard, he is still unable to look directly into a camera.

Directors Kristina Lindström and Kristian Petri took five years to gain the trust of Björn Andrésen, five years accompanying him with his camera, talking to him. “An incredible journey in which Björn was opening a new door to his life every time, he was inviting us to know more about him”, explains Petri.

Of the scenes in 16 mm of the casting, that young Björn, the documentary jumps to his current apartment in Stockholm, dirty, old, small. Bordering on Diogenes syndrome, Andrésen is about to be evicted from his home. His girlfriend saves him from the umpteenth drama of his life. The directors approached Andrésen interested in Death in Venice for how that filming and all the subsequent promotion destroyed his life. Visconti’s supposedly flattering words calling him “the most handsome boy in the world” at Cannes haunted him for decades, robbing him of happiness.

Petri found the images from the Cannes press conference last year and it all made sense. Visconti talking about Björn as if he were not in front, although the young man also did not understand what the director was telling journalists in French about how handsome he was. “The circus started there,” says the current Andrésen, revisiting those images. “I was scared, they looked like bats around me.” After the premiere, they took him to a gay party club. “I only remember the red velvet walls, the glossy black paint, the voracious tongues…”. That night he drank and drank to stop feeling like a piece of meat and does not remember how he got back to the hotel.

“At first, I was reticent. He didn’t want us to make the film because his story is not a happy story, “explains Lindström.. “But he understood our vision when he realized that it was not going to be a conventional documentary, that we had a very cinematic idea of ​​how to make it,” adds Petri. “And besides, I think he saw an opportunity to tell his story at last, Tadzio’s had haunted him all his life and now he could tell his. We wanted to make the movie with him, not about him ”.

Between personal and public archive images, from the filming of Death in Venice and the shameful press conference in Cannes on his trip to Japan —where they exploited him for weeks, drugging him to endure the recording of an album, photos, television programs, etc.—, the documentary is revealed almost as a thriller; It is not just a plea against the objectification and dehumanization of a young man or the dark consequences of sudden fame, it is a search for the truth and identity of this man closed in on himself for years. That fragile look that Visconti fell in love with was that of a boy broken by the disappearance and death of his mother, by a grandmother obsessed with being a famous actor, denying him his true pleasure: music.

Throughout the film, Andrésen returns to all those places that marked his life for the worse: Japan, Paris (where he was treated as “a sexual object” for a year, waiting for him to Malcolm Leigh make a movie that never happened) or Venice, where he meets Tadzio face to face, on that Lido beach, to say goodbye. Today, Björn Andrésen, at 66, has made peace with acting and works regularly in film and television: with him thriller Midsommar, by Ari Aster (2019), she even got back that attention she never sought.