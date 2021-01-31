Hungary, Poland, Finland … Luchino Visconti had long been looking for his Tadzio, that representation of absolute beauty, that young man who was cold as a statue, but whose water-colored eyes, as Thomas Mann wrote, were the way to the intellectual ruin of the protagonist of Death in Venice. Obsessed with Mann’s tale and obsessed with intellectual death and perfect beauty, Visconti traveled halfway through Europe looking for his Tadzio, after the parents of Miguel Bosé, his godson, refused to be interpreted by him. He found him in Stockholm in 1970. He was the fifth or sixth boy to enter the room. He was older than required, he was 15 years old, and taller. But it was perfect. “I had no doubts that it was him”, confessed the Italian director a year later at the premiere at the Cannes festival. So perfect was he that it didn’t take him a minute to ask her to undress for the camera. With these images, those of the real evidence, taken from the documentary that Visconti himself shot proudly about the feat of finding Tadzio (Alla ricerza di Tadzio, 1970), starts the documentary The Most Beautiful Boy in the World, premiered this weekend at the Sundance festival, which has been running online from last Thursday through Wednesday, February 3. Visconti is not the protagonist, but that boy, Björn Andrésen, that 50 years after Death in Venice turned into a lean man with long hair and a white beard, he is still unable to look directly into a camera.
Directors Kristina Lindström and Kristian Petri took five years to gain the trust of Björn Andrésen, five years accompanying him with his camera, talking to him. “An incredible journey in which Björn was opening a new door to his life every time, he was inviting us to know more about him”, explains Petri.
Of the scenes in 16 mm of the casting, that young Björn, the documentary jumps to his current apartment in Stockholm, dirty, old, small. Bordering on Diogenes syndrome, Andrésen is about to be evicted from his home. His girlfriend saves him from the umpteenth drama of his life. The directors approached Andrésen interested in Death in Venice for how that filming and all the subsequent promotion destroyed his life. Visconti’s supposedly flattering words calling him “the most handsome boy in the world” at Cannes haunted him for decades, robbing him of happiness.
Petri found the images from the Cannes press conference last year and it all made sense. Visconti talking about Björn as if he were not in front, although the young man also did not understand what the director was telling journalists in French about how handsome he was. “The circus started there,” says the current Andrésen, revisiting those images. “I was scared, they looked like bats around me.” After the premiere, they took him to a gay party club. “I only remember the red velvet walls, the glossy black paint, the voracious tongues…”. That night he drank and drank to stop feeling like a piece of meat and does not remember how he got back to the hotel.
“At first, I was reticent. He didn’t want us to make the film because his story is not a happy story, “explains Lindström.. “But he understood our vision when he realized that it was not going to be a conventional documentary, that we had a very cinematic idea of how to make it,” adds Petri. “And besides, I think he saw an opportunity to tell his story at last, Tadzio’s had haunted him all his life and now he could tell his. We wanted to make the movie with him, not about him ”.
Between personal and public archive images, from the filming of Death in Venice and the shameful press conference in Cannes on his trip to Japan —where they exploited him for weeks, drugging him to endure the recording of an album, photos, television programs, etc.—, the documentary is revealed almost as a thriller; It is not just a plea against the objectification and dehumanization of a young man or the dark consequences of sudden fame, it is a search for the truth and identity of this man closed in on himself for years. That fragile look that Visconti fell in love with was that of a boy broken by the disappearance and death of his mother, by a grandmother obsessed with being a famous actor, denying him his true pleasure: music.
Throughout the film, Andrésen returns to all those places that marked his life for the worse: Japan, Paris (where he was treated as “a sexual object” for a year, waiting for him to Malcolm Leigh make a movie that never happened) or Venice, where he meets Tadzio face to face, on that Lido beach, to say goodbye. Today, Björn Andrésen, at 66, has made peace with acting and works regularly in film and television: with him thriller Midsommar, by Ari Aster (2019), she even got back that attention she never sought.
Sundance from your computer
“Although we have been separated, we are destined to be together,” said the voice of Robert Redford in the presentation video of the Sundance festival last Friday. The actor, who had not appeared at the opening of the contest he founded in 1978 for two years, did not want to physically show himself this time either. But in the strangest year of all, in which the festival could not return to the luxurious Utah ski resort that he also founded, Redford wanted to give the starting signal to a practically virtual edition with his voice (except for some screenings in drive-ins and small rooms in the US), due to the pandemic.
Plans for an online version began to be forged in March of last year and, following the evolution of covid-19, they were varied until they were confirmed in November. “The contest was conceived as a great experiment, a response to the loss, the mourning of the pandemic, the uncertainty of the economic crisis and the pain, which unleashed a global uprising against racism and police brutality,” said the director of Sundance, Tabitha Jackson. The pandemic threatened not only the physical celebration, but the festival itself in a year in which fewer films have been produced. “However, creativity made its way into the pandemic,” explained Jackson. Several titles of the official selection, shot in the worst moments of the crisis, serve as examples. It is the case of In the earthby Ben Wheatley or How it endsby Zoe Lister-Jones and Daryl Wein.
Sundance was born as a festival to promote cinema indie, although proud to have launched the careers of big names like Tarantino or Soderbergh, and over time his power grew in the international film industry. Each January, the focus is on the prices that are paid for titles released in Park City and this year there were doubts about how that movie trading would move without a physical market. On Saturday Apple dispelled doubts and achieved a new record by paying 25 million dollars (20.6 million euros) to broadcast the opening film on its platform CODA. About a million has paid the US distributor Neon for the rights to Fleei, an animated documentary drama about an Afghan refugee. Good data for a year in which the influence of Sundance could reach directly to the Oscars, favored by the special rules of these awards that allow eligible titles to premiere until February 28.
So many opportunities open up that, if we release them in streaming They work (geo-blocked, only accessible in the US, for the general public, but open to the international press), the organizers are willing to keep a part online in future editions to reach a wider audience. “There will always be too many in Park City, there will always be people who will have economic, physical or geographical limitations to get there. This new dimension is exciting, ”admitted Jackson.