What about Real Zaragoza from the penalty spot more than a calamity is already a curse. And it is that the Aragonese team, orphan of a specialist from eleven meters since Apoño’s march (10 of 10 shots), has missed up to 15 penalties in these last four seasons. Fifteen failures of 35 maximum penalties, almost half of the shots, a catastrophic record, without comparison in Spanish professional football and in the history of Zaragoza itself, which Álex Alegría enlarged yesterday with his failed execution to the crossbar.

A penalty missed by Narváez, after two hits, already deprived Zaragoza of the triumph in the Nova Creu Alta de Sabadell and Álex Alegría’s failure against Mirandés could cost him dearly and once again resuscitated the ghosts of a conviction that he does not seem to have finish.

The misfortune with the maximum penalties began in the 2017-18 campaign, when the team wasted five of its 11 shots: Borja Iglesias, who was passing through the squad specialist, missed three and one each Buff and Vinícius Araújo, both in the game against Barcelona B at the Mini Estadi.

The drift seemed to be corrected in the following season, with a single failure by Álvaro Vázquez of four executions, but it soared last year with up to seven errors in 16 shots, something never seen: Luis Suárez missed four and one Eguaras, Burgui and Javi Ros, the one remembered a la Panenka in the unfortunate ‘playoff’ against Elche.

This season, Zaragoza have already missed two of their four penalties in favor, a very dangerous fact when the team hangs by a thread to carry out their games and their own survival as a club.