Barça cannot get over its astonishment at the collapse it is experiencing in the League. After having had one of the best starts in history, with the best scoring start of his 125 years (55 goals in 16 games), and marveling with his cheeky and happy game, sublimated with the 0-4 at the Bernabeu last October 26, Hansi Flick’s team has plummeted: in the last seven games, 2 wins, 2 draws and 3 losses.

Four defeats

Flick’s team have lost two in a row at home (Las Palmas and Leganés); The last time it happened was with Xavi in ​​April of last year, against Real Madrid and Girona

Against Leganés (0-1) they added their fourth defeat in the championship, the second in a row at the Olímpic Lluís Companys. The last time they did not win two games in a row at home was in April of last year with Xavi on the bench: 0-4 with Real Madrid and 0-0 with Girona. On this occasion, the rivals have been much more modest, Las Palmas (1-2) and Leganés.

The streak that Barça is accumulating (in the League; not in the Champions League) is beginning to be worrying: it has only added 8 of the last 21 points since it attacked the Santiago Bernabeu, that is, it has only been able to win 2 of the 7 games, against Espanyol and in the Mallorca field.

They have stumbled against theoretically affordable rivals, such as Real Sociedad (1-0) at the beginning of the spiral of bad results, Celta (2-2), Las Palmas (1-2), Betis (2-2) and Leganés (0-1).

Inability to recover

Barça has not known how to get an adverse score since August: the five times that the rival took the lead on the scoreboard, the Blaugrana team lost

In this period of almost two months since the victory against Real Madrid, when it took the whites to 6 points (now they are 1, but with one game less than Carlo Ancelotti’s), Barça has been especially incapable of comebacks, very vulnerable every time he started losing.

Thus, Flick’s men have not been able to come back in a single game since August (comebacks against Valencia, 1-2, and against Rayo, 1-2). In the five subsequent games, they never won when the rival was ahead on the scoreboard: Monaco in the Champions League, Osasuna, Real Sociedad, Las Palmas and Leganés, in the League.

And the next rival is Atlético de Madrid (2nd, tied at 38 points), who visits Montjuïc.