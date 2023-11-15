‘The curse’, the new bet of Televisa-Univision, and which is a remake of the novel of the same name released in 1983, premiered in style. Its horror and suspense plot that touches on controversial topics such as witchcraft and the occult has left all the Mexican people amazed, who do not want to miss a single moment of this story starring Fernando Colunga and Marlene Favela.

In this note we will tell you all the details about the premiere of chapter 3, where Enrique will begin to court Beatriz, who was recently widowed, something that will attract the attention of many. On the other hand, the head of Martino’s family will be worried, as he must choose between one of his two sons to carry all the power he possesses.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘El maleficio’ 2023: what it is about, cast and everything about the new Televisa-Univisión novel

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 3 of ‘The Hex’

When does chapter 3 of ‘The Hex’ 2023 come out?

Episode 3 of ‘The curse’the new soap opera that will be produced by Jose Alberto Castro and is based on the 1983 fiction of the same name created by Fernanda Villeli, will premiere TODAY, Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

The original novel was produced by Ernesto Alonso, well-known Mexican actor and director, who was also the protagonist. Along with him, there was a luxury cast made up of Jacqueline Andere, Norma Herrera, Humberto Zurita, Carmen Montejo, Sergio Jiménez, María Sorté, Erika Buenfil, among others.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Come back to me’, chapter 28, on Telemundo: time, channel and where to watch the novel with William Levy online

What time to watch chapter 3 of ‘The Hex’?

This remake of Televisa-Univision will broadcast its chapter 3 starting at 9.30 pm (Mexican time)replacing the singer Gloria Trevi’s series, ‘They are me’, in the schedule.

Although its original version had 325 chapters, of which 162 lasted 1 hour, ‘The curse’ It will only have 200 chaptersso, according to José Alberto Castro, they had to work on streamlining the story, as well as adapting the narrative to fit current events.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Pasión de gavilanes’: what happened to Valeria García, actress who gave life to Juan David and what does she look like now?

Where to watch ‘The Hex’ 2023 ONLINE FOR FREE?

‘The curse’ can be seen exclusively through the channel signal The stars. However, if you cannot access it, you have the option of watching the Televisa-Univisión novel LIVE and for free through its official website.

What is ‘The Hex’ about?

The story of ‘The curse’ shows us Beatriz, mother of Vicky and Juanito, who suffers the loss of her husband and who, some time later, meets Enrique, a millionaire and successful businessman. Beatriz, along with her children, moves to the mansion of her new partner, who lives with her three heirs, Jorge, César and Raúl. However, Beatriz is horrified to discover that her new husband is a sorcerer who pays homage to a diabolical entity and that he owes his fortune to black magic.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Rigo’ chapter 25, on RCN: schedule, channel and where to watch the Colombian novel ONLINE

This is the cast of ‘The Hex’

Fernando Colunga as Enrique de Martino

Marlene Favela as Beatriz de Martino

Julián Gil as Gerardo

Jacqueline Andere as Nuria

Sofía Castro as Vicky

Alejandro Calva as Cayetano

Alejandro Ávila as Joel

Adrián Di Monte as Jorge

Verónica Montes as Julia Peralta

Jessica Coch as Diana

#curse #chapter #VIVO #schedule #channel #watch #TelevisaUnivisión #ONLINE