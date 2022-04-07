On the desk of the chief of staff lies the resume with the applicant’s personal data, an updated photograph (thank goodness he hasn’t taken a ‘selfie’…), the address (wow, he lives in a ‘good’ neighborhood) , his training from school to the last ‘online’ course, work experience… he has even detailed his hobbies! With so much information, the employer has had to get a fairly complete idea of ​​the candidate’s profile. But, has the right idea been made or is the resulting image distorted by prejudice? How much has the gender, age, appearance… of that applicant influenced your chances of being hired? Would he have the same (possibilities) if he had sent a resume without a photo? More than that, what if he hadn’t put his name, address, date of birth, or email on his resume…?

«The main discrimination that occurs at work is based on race, age and sex, so that the most discriminated profile today would be a woman over 50 who is not white. This happens and it is called visual discrimination”, explains Elisa Sánchez, a psychologist specializing in the workplace.

We could then think that the bias would disappear by removing the photo from the CV, a practice that is already common in countries such as the United States or the United Kingdom. “Removing the photo alone is not enough. When you know the age of someone or the neighborhood where they live, you unconsciously go to certain stereotypes (social position, economic situation of that person) and you may rule out someone suitable for a job just because the neighborhood where they live is an area with a lot of immigration. ».

Hence the importance of the people who work in the selection of candidates «being aware to avoid these biases». “There are numerous studies that show that people with obesity have more difficulties in accessing certain jobs. They are often considered people who have little control of their impulses, lazy, who are not involved with their health… And is that objective? No, but a pack of negative connotations are attributed to them only because of their physical appearance, “criticizes the psychologist. And it refers to an experiment recorded with a hidden camera in which a tall, blonde and thin woman passed a selection process carrying exactly the same resume as another who was shorter and overweight and who was initially discarded despite the fact that both had the Same training and same experience.

The first impression



To avoid biases of this and other types, there are already companies that only allow candidates to fill in certain fields of the resume, excluding all those that give personal information about them.

An initiative along the lines of the pilot project for the implementation of the blind curriculum, which was launched by the Ministry of Equality and the Women’s Institute in 2019 and in which 46 firms participated, carrying out 240 selection processes with this system to recruit 1,681 workers. All their applications were anonymous, that is, their resumes did not include a photo, or name, nor did they detail their sex, age, and marital status. Among the conclusions of the project, two are very striking: 76% of the employers assured that they would not have needed any more data to properly assess these applications and only 10% of the applicants would have wanted to add some personal data to their file.

This has remained on paper, but it is far from being a common practice in Spanish companies. “We are still very visual and the first impression still counts a lot. In industry profiles it is true that more and more resumes are received without a photo because it is considered that it is not a relevant issue and it is a morality that is being developed, but in creative and customer service positions the photo continues to be posted, “he explains. Silvia Puente, head of the Evolus Group selection department.

Without defending one cause or another, he acknowledges that including the image can sometimes “make the employer remember that person just because they saw their photo.” Another thing is that this increases (or quite the opposite) the chances of being hired.

In any case, the selection expert emphasizes that the most important thing about a resume is “that it be focused on the position to which you aspire, so that if you have to make two or more different resumes depending on the job offer, make”.

She can see “two hundred or more” a day, so she recommends being specific. “It is not advisable to send five pages, but rather something brief, clean and structured, not to fill out just to fill out.”