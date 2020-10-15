On Thursday, officials made their remarks before a parliamentary committee amid controversy over the alleged TRP scam. According to sources, officials told the committee that the current system of measuring television rating points (TRPs) is ‘not very scientific’. There is a risk of manipulation in the current system. The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology, Justice C.K., Chairman of the Press Council of India (PCI) on this issue and related subjects. Prasad, Amit Khare, secretary in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and other senior officials gave information. The committee was chaired by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.

The committee met to hear the views of representatives of the News Broadcasters Association (NBA), PCI and Prasar Bharati on the topic of ‘Ethics in Media Coverage’. Sources present in the committee said that issues related to ‘fake news’, the alleged TRP scam and media regulation in the current era were discussed in detail and extensively.

‘The current TRP system does not present the exact number of viewers’

Sources said that in response to some specific questions, officials told the committee members that the current system of detection of TRP was ‘not very scientific and accurate’. Officials suggested that the current system is outdated in the current era and there is a danger of manipulation or fraud. Also, it does not present an actual picture of viewership as there are very few data gathering places. However, the committee members did not mention the name of any TV channel during its proceedings, sources said.

Mumbai Police exposed TRP scam

Let me tell you, Mumbai Police recently claimed that it has exposed the TRP scam and arrested at least five people. Those arrested include news channel employees. Police is also questioning top officials of Arnab Goswami’s Republic Media Group in connection with the case. However, Republic Media Group has denied involvement in any wrongdoing. Meanwhile, the ‘Broadcast Audience Research Council’ (BARC) has announced a temporary suspension of the ratings of news channels following the alleged fake TRP scam.

Weekly rating to be postponed for 12 weeks: BARC

The BARC stated that the Council intends to review and improve the current standards of measurement to improve ‘statistical robustness’, and due to this exercise the weekly rating will be postponed for 12 weeks. BARC said that under this exercise all Hindi, regional, English and business news channels will come with immediate effect. The NBA described the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) decision to temporarily suspend the weekly ratings of news channels as a “bold move”.