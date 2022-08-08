The Chinese Army announced new military drills near Taiwan, this Monday, August 8, one day after the first deadline in which its main “live fire” exercises would end. The Chinese Ministry of Defense blamed the current tension on the United States and defended the suspension of military talks with Washington after the visit of the president of the Lower House, Nancy Pelosi, to the self-governed island that Beijing considers its own.

Beijing extends the military siege on Taiwan. The Chinese Army’s Eastern Theater Command announced on August 8 that it is prolonging “live fire” exercises near the seas and airspace of the autonomous island.

The end of the operations, which include anti-submarine strikes and sea assault procedures, is unclear, but their extension confirms fears by some security analysts and diplomats that the Chinese government would continue to maintain pressure on Taiwanese defenses.

Chinese state television reported that Beijing will now hold “regular” drills on the Taiwanese side.

The announcement was made just after The drills targeting the independent island, and which Beijing claims as its own, were supposed to end on Sunday, August 7..

China’s military announced fresh military drills in the seas and airspace around Taiwan, a day after the scheduled end of its largest ever exercises to protest against last week’s visit to Taipei by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi https://t.co/VHP7TI3HWQ pic.twitter.com/dYqIdxV0Ed — Reuters (@Reuters) August 8, 2022



At the same time, the Xi Jinping Army notified about exercises with “live fire” in five exclusion zones of the Yellow Sea, located between mainland China and the Korean peninsula, at least until August 15.

According to Taiwan authorities, the mapped areas would not affect their international flight routes.

Taipei and Washington condemn the extension of Chinese military exercises

The Taiwanese Foreign Ministry criticized China’s decision on Monday, which it says is creating a “deliberate crisis.”

Pentagon, State Department and White House officials also condemned the move, describing it as an “overreaction” and “irresponsible.”

In the face of criticism, the spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of Defense, Wu Qian, defended his operations and the decision to suspend military channels with Washington, which he continues to accuse of the ongoing situation. “The current tense situation in the Taiwan Strait is totally provoked and created by the US side, on its own initiative, and the US side should bear full responsibility and grave consequences for it,” he said.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, left, and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen arrive for a meeting in Taipei, Taiwan, Wednesday, August 3, 2022. © Taiwan Presidency/Via AP

The official trip of the president of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, on August 2, was what Beijing pointed out as the trigger for its fury.

The Asian giant sees any visit by a high-ranking foreign official to the island as a way of supporting its independence.

Since then and for the first time, China has responded with test launches of ballistic missiles over Taipei. They were initially scheduled to end on August 7.

The island’s Defense Ministry reported on Sunday that Chinese military ships, planes and drones had simulated attacks against its waters and its Navy, and had carried out multiple sea and air raids on the unofficial line that separates the waters of the two territories.

About 10 warships from China and Taiwan maneuvered near the border. Taipei said it had sent planes and ships to react “appropriately.”

In addition, Taiwan reported that it identified multiple cyber warfare attacks allegedly launched from China and at least 272 attempts to spread disinformation.

With AP, Reuters and EFE