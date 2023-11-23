Tigres will face Puebla in the quarterfinals of the Apertura 2023 tournament of the MX League. The UANL team is the clear favorite to advance to the semifinals, but in Mexican soccer anything can happen.
The cats would arrive weakened in this series due to the injuries of some footballers. One of Robert Dante Siboldi’s biggest concerns is whether André Pierre Gignac will be able to recover in time to play the first league match.
According to a report from Halftime, Gignac reported to Tigres training on Tuesday, but did not work alongside his teammates. The French striker, the UANL team’s all-time top scorer, recently suffered from pubic discomfort and also suffered a tooth extraction.
According to this report, Gignac carried out rehabilitation work with the club’s physiotherapists on Tuesday.
Tigres has ruled out the participation of the French striker in the friendly duel against Alebrijes of Oaxaca, which will be held this Wednesday, November 22.
Puebla will host Tigres at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium on November 29 in the first leg of the Apertura 2023 quarterfinals.
#current #situation #Gignacs #injury #availability #Liguilla