The Rayados team has begun to work hard with a view to the next tournament, and as the days go by, the rumor that the central defender César Montes will leave for the old continent after the World Cup in Qatar 2022, have made the royals look for options to cover it’s low.
As reported a few days ago, those led by Vucetich would have already found a substitute to fill that vacancy and it would be the Colombian Sergio Mosquera He currently plays in Tolima sports and has become one of the best central defenders in his league and in South America.
Given this, the Rayados know that they must move quickly since the large poster that the imposing central defender has, attracts the attention of several teams, one of them is the National Athleticwho is also willing to enter the bid for the center-back.
Because of this, the Albiazul team is already preparing an offer to get the services of Mosquera, which would be the following:
The club led by ‘Tato’ Noriega seeks a loan from 6 months with purchase option 2 million dollars by the central defender.
It is expected that this operation can progress in a good way, because the Colombian is looking for a change of scenery and would not look badly upon his arrival in Liga MX. On the other hand, the player has a good recommendation since Stefan Medina’s agent (current player for Rayados) would support this transaction by approving his incorporation.
It is expected that in the coming days more details of this transfer in which the Rayados bet will be provided, because the new Rayada board of directors thinks that the Colombian is a strong option to assume the leadership of the albiazul defense.
