In recent days, he was linked to the Colombian striker santos erased with the UANL Tigers, however, in the last hours it has transpired that it has practically been ruled out due to the refusal of the eintracht frankfurt for selling their goal man.
The hiring of Rafael Santos Borre would have been complicated, firstly because the eintracht frankfurthis current club in the German Bundesliga, wants more than 400 million pesos, what would come out of the feline budget.
And then came the statements from the Colombian representative, martin araozwho has said that the striker prefers to play at River Plate in Argentina rather than reach San Nicolás de los Garza.
““River is River. If Tigres de México makes the effort, we will study it, but River is a priority, it is something else, there is a lot of affection, it is a giant; Rafa and the family also prefer to live in Argentina””
– Martin Araoz.
However, in the feline dome they continue to work to sign a new partner of yes or yes André-Pierre Gignac and now, they would have turned to see the star striker of the current Mexican soccer champion, the Tuzos de Pachuca, Nicholas Ibanez.
The Argentine who is in the process of naturalization and who is the current scoring champion of Aztec football, Nicholas IbanezHe came to Mexican soccer in 2017, from Gimnasia y Esgrima de La Plata in Argentina, although his letter belonged to Atlético de Madrid in Spain.
Atlético de San Luis, which is owned by the Spanish team, was the one that brought him to Aztec soccer. With the Potosinos he played from the Second Division (at that time called MX ascent) until promotion to the First Division.
In 2021 he went to Pachuca and last tournament, in addition to being crowned Liga MX champion, he also won the scoring title with 11 goals.
