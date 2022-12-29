Diego Cocca’s stage in charge of Tigres has not started in the desired way. The Argentine strategist, who managed to lift the two-time championship with Atlas, has not yet been able to find the best form for the UANL team. Despite having one of the most complete squads in the MX League, the cats did not perform well in the Copa Sky friendly tournament.
In their last duel in this tournament, Tigres drew against Santos Laguna. The game didn’t leave much behind at the football level, but it did set off alarm bells within the feline team, as André Pierre Gignac had to come off as a substitute after receiving a hard ball to the back of the neck. The battle-hardened French striker looked beside himself on the pitch and even vomited after the blow.
The Tigres player was transported to a hospital to be evaluated after this unfortunate incident. Once different laboratory studies were done, the medical team ruled out a serious injury. Gignac spent the whole night in the hospital to be observed by the doctors.
On Wednesday, December 28, the doctors determined that there were no symptoms that would harm the footballer’s health and he was discharged. However, André Pierre Gignac is still unable to perform physical activity. The athlete will not be able to exercise for a period of ten days, which means that he will miss the final part of the Tigres preseason.
Gignac would return to training for the UANL team until January 6. The first commitment of the cats in the Clausura 2022 tournament will be on January 8, against Santos Laguna. Due to this, the striker could miss the first date.
#current #situation #Gignacs #physical #condition #injured #Santos
Leave a Reply