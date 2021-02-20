S.on the day there will be a big Revierderby between Schalke 04 and Borussia Dortmund. What was a top game for years has degenerated into a crisis summit. Both clubs are deeply in a dilemma. Here four former heroes of their clubs discuss the undesirable developments in the pot.

Question: Is the derby on Saturday a special one because it will probably be the last in the Bundesliga for the time being?

Olaf Thon: Unfortunately, that’s a fair question. Dortmund are not coming to us as the dominant championship leader, but we are still clearly underdogs. But: anything is always possible in the derby. I only remember the legendary 4: 4 game in Dortmund 2017, in which we were already 0: 4 back.

Steffen Freund: The current situation is catastrophic for both clubs. Schalke is about to be relegated, Dortmund threatens to miss the Champions League. Both of them will most likely miss their season goals.

Norbert Dickel: Steffen, look at the table! That’s six points. We’re anything but satisfied in the league. But we can still do it and are optimistic!

Rüdiger Abramczik: We need a series and we have to hope that the other teams hardly score. In German: Our situation really sucks.