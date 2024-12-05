‘El Chavo del 8’ It is one of the most iconic television series in Latin American popular culture. The Mexican comedy, created and starring Roberto Gómez Bolaños, was broadcast between 1972 and 1980 and also became a television benchmark in Spain.

The fiction narrates the adventures of El Chavoan 8-year-old orphan boy who resides in a neighborhood in Mexico City along with other residents. The television series explores, in a comedic way, the problems that many street children experience daily, such as hunger or abandonment.

The plot focuses on the entanglements and confusions in which the characters find themselves involved. One of the main ones is Quico, played by Carlos Villagrana 9-year-old boy who lives in the neighborhood and stands out for his arrogant and envious character.

Quico is the son of the Mrs. Florindawith whom he has a very special relationship. Despite his conceited and conceited personality, the character left an indelible mark on Latin American television.









His departure from ‘El Chavo del 8’ and the fight against cancer

Carlos Villagrán (Mexico City, 1944) rose to fame for his role as Quico in ‘El Chavo del 8’. However, he began to make his first steps in the world of acting a few years before in comedy shows such as ‘The Millionaires Club’, ‘The Shory Club’ and ‘The Supergeniuses of the Square Table’.

Villagrán then counted on the favor of Roberto Gomez Bolañoscreator of ‘El Chavo del 8’, who was impressed by the actor’s acting skills and signed him for his series ‘Chespirito’. After the end of it, Carlos began to play Quico in the popular comedy by the Mexican producer.

In 1978, Villagrán left ‘El Chavo del 8’ due to differences with the creator of the series. Specifically, he assured that he had problems of “jealousy and envy” between his character and that of Chavo. Later, the actor started his own show with the character of Quico, which later led him to a judicial conflict with Gómez Bolaños and for which he had to cancel the project.

Villagrán spent a few years working in Venezuela. The actor was part of the cast of comedians of Radio Caracas Televisionwhere he starred in the series ‘Federrico’. Later, Villagrán decided to return to Mexico.

However, the continuous legal problems The use of his character in ‘El Chavo del 8′ caused him to end up leaving for Argentina, where he was able to use the name “Quico” freely. In 2014, the actor attended Gómez Bolaños’ funeral, although it is unknown if the two were reconciled.

​In recent years, Villagrán has stayed further away from the world of acting, with few roles on television, to focus on policy. In 2018 he asked to vote against Nicolás Maduro in the elections that the country was holding that year.

Three years later, he presented himself as candidate of the Querétaro Independiente party in the federal elections of Mexico. However, he soon renounced his candidacy.

A year ago, the actor announced that, at 79 years old, he suffered from a prostate cancerfor which he was being treated. «I just had prostate surgery and nothing else. It is the only operation I have, I have come out of it and I have thanked God,” he said.

Despite his optimism, the actor admitted to being afraid of the disease. «I haven’t made my will yet. It’s irresponsible on my part, I know. But I’m afraid to make my will. It’s because of Murphy’s law, that as soon as you say one thing, it changes everything. For this reason, I continue to think about it a little more,” he said.

The tragedy in Villagrán’s family is twofold, since Vanessa Villagranthe youngest daughter of six and the artist’s manager, announced that same year on her social networks that she was suffering from breast cancer.

Currently, Villagrán appears to be in good health. The actor shares different publications with his family and his appearances on television and events through his account. instagramwhere he has more than 680,000 followers.​