Maria Adánez (Madrid, 1976) has spent a lifetime dedicated to acting and is one of the most recognized actresses in the country, thanks to series such as Here there is no one who lives, Farmacia de Guardia, Pepa y Pepe, The one that is comingor Love is forever.

Among the residents of Mirador de Montepinar, who later moved to Contubernio 49 after a gas explosion, he played the lawyer Rebeca Ortiz in seasons 7 and 8 of the series, and returns to the popular Atresmedia fiction created by the brothers Alberto and Laura Caballero, to give life again to one of the most remembered characters almost ten years later.

Maria Adánez He said goodbye to the series in 2014 after participating in 29 episodeswith the intention of exploring new projects and professional challenges, and returned for this 15th season as that matrimonial professional, self-confident and with a dose of manipulator, who generates several comic situations and conflicts with the other characters.

Since leaving the Atresmedia sitcom, the actress explored new characters in productions such as El hombre de tu vida, El Ministerio del Tiempo or Amar es para siempre.









The Madrid actress began acting when she was only 5 years old and has been seen on the big screen. in more than twenty filmswhile in the theater he has been the protagonist of works such as Salomé, The School of Disobedience or Divinas Palabras. Its versatility has allowed it to shine in different formats and genres.

The actress has always maintained a discreet profile when it comes to her personal life, although in recent times she has wanted to share some important moments with her followers on social networks. Between 2003 and 2005 he was a romantic partner of Alberto Caballerodirector and screenwriter of Here there is no one who lives. Furthermore, in 2021, she became the mother of her first child at the age of 45, Claudio, the result of her relationship with Ignacio Hernández Medrano, a neurologist and businessman.

They both got married in a intimate wedding which took place the same year as their son’s birth, when they had already been in a romantic relationship for six years. Adánez’s husband, Princess of Girona Award winner, is one of the founders of Savanaan artificial intelligence platform that reads and analyzes 2 billion clinical documents in 13 countries between the United States, Europe and Latin America and transforms them into big data in order to achieve predictive models focused on precision medicine.

The reality of being a mother at 45 years old

The actress from La que se cerca recently gave an interview to Telva magazine in which she opened up about her role as mother at 45 years olda fact that is not very common. «From a mental point of view it is a luxury to have children when they are 40 years old or older. Physically and due to the wear and tear that nature requires, you have to have them first, although I wouldn’t change it for the world. Women are the hardest on women. “I am no one right now to criticize any mother for the decisions she makes,” said the actress.

«I am a better actress since I have been a mother because children give you a center, a root that I was not like before. We are the same women, but you are not the same person, nor your body, nor your brain. I think that the more life, the more experience and the better things we have to tell each other, without a doubt,” he confessed to Cayetana Guillén Cuervo on the program ‘Atación Obras’.

In addition to her return to the series, María Adánez prepared to return to the Madrid stage with the work ‘The grammar’which could be seen until the end of December at Nave 10 Matadero in Madrid, which marked his return to the theater after almost three years of hiatus.

The actress confessed at the last Malaga Film Festival how her worries and fears have changed since she became a mother: “What matters most to me is what is going to happen to planet Earth and to this ecological disaster that we are facing.” ».