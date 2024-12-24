Christmas is one of those times of the year when we start traditions and activities that we do not usually do at other times. For example, it is the ideal time to eat nougat or Polvorones, to sing Christmas carols or to decorate the house with Christmas lights and motifs.

Although each home has its own customs, another of the most typical things is watch some movies that, whether they have to do with Christmas or not, remind us of these special moments and make us feel great well-being, taking us back to our childhood or happy moments.

Among them, many people belong to the generation in which the movie par excellence that must be seen at Christmas is ‘Home alone’. As is known and the title advances, this film tells the adventures of a child who is left abandoned at home by mistake during the Christmas holidays and has to fend for himself, even confronting two thieves, from whom he escapes with cunning and mischief.

The film, which was released in 1990, is already a cinema classic and, for many, they cannot miss seeing it at Christmas. The success that it entailed and continues to endure today, fully affected the life of the protagonist child: Macaulay Culkin who played 8-year-old Kevin McAllister in the award-winning film.









After also filming a sequel to ‘Home Alone’, the little boy’s fame only increased, something that brought him financial benefits but the same did not happen in his private life. As the years went by, the young man began to have problems with drugs and justiceappearing to look quite deteriorated on several occasions. We tell you more about the actor and what is known about his current life below.

A cruel childhood

Although fame and money soon came to Macaulay Culkin’s life, this was not positive for him, since he came from a home in which his father had violent and cruel behavior towards the actor since he was little, facing to abuse.

This situation worsened when the boy began to earn money, and everything worsened when his parents separated. According to himself, he lived a legal battle in which his parents disputed custody of the child and, above all, his great fortune of millions of dollars that he had earned as an actor.

Furthermore, he lived through very complicated moments when he was a little older, such as death of his sisters Dakota and Adamson, one for being run over and the other for an overdose. Culkin too He was part of Michael Jackson’s entouragehaving spent days at his Neverland ranch, a fact that took him to court to defend the man who later became his friend, the world star who also died. Such was the union between both artists that the protagonist of ‘Home Alone’ participated in the video for the song ‘Black or White’ and is godfather to the singer’s children.

Macaulay Culkin in ‘Home Alone’



ABC File





His drug problems

Derived from his multiple family and personal problems, the actor spent several years linked to the darker side of fame: alcohol, drugs and many even talk about prostitution, it became part of their reality. As the director of ‘Home Alone’ and other hits such as the first ‘Harry Potter’ films, Chris Columbus, explained in a documentary, he did not know the child’s situation with his father, which is why he admits not having been able to do things well with how he could become famous and the way that it was going to affect his private life. The filmmaker affirms that, as a result, he was able to make Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson and their families aware of what fame would mean for playing the protagonists of J. K Rowling’s stories.

After being arrested in Oklahoma for possession of several types of drugsCulkin was briefly jailed and ordered to pay $540 in costs. Years passed and the actor left this world behind, indicating that he was rehabilitated from his addiction to heroin and benzodiazepines and returning to a more bearable life within his world fame. It was on the Ellen Degeneres show, in 2018, when she appeared with a renewed image and was happy to have been able to start a new life.

Your current image and your family life

Today, Makaulay Culkin is quite active on social networks, where he shares his new projects and dreams, appearing with a careful, fun and full of vitality image at 44 years old. “Yes, it’s happening,” he wrote just six weeks ago on his Instagram account showing that he will sleep part of the second season of ‘Fallout’ on Prime Video:

Other details that the actor shows about his life is the family he has formed, especially he can be seen with his partner, the popular actress. Brenda Song who many know for his role in ‘Zack and Cody’. They have been together since 2017 and have two children: Dakota Song Culkin and Carson.

Despite living through difficult times, Culkin has managed to continue staying linked to his profession and has continued to be part of television programs. television, series and movies. Some of his latest works include ‘Changeland’, ‘American Horror Story’, ‘The Righteous Gemstones’ and ‘Entergalactic’.