He wore the shirt of Atlético de Madrid on 553 occasions, in which he scored 110 goals, between 1959 and 1976. Adelardo Rodríguez is history of Spanish football and red and white legend. Proof of this is that he is only ahead of Koke Resurrección as the player with the most appearances for the Colchonero club.

The Extremaduran, recognized all-rounder of those of yesteryear, left Tomás Reñones many decades ago on the third step of the podium, a place that is already threatened by the Slovenian goalkeeper Jan Oblak, who against Leganés, this past weekend, entered the club of four players with the most minutes played in Atlético’s history.

An enviable track record and a thorn in the side

The one from Badajoz, at its 85 yearsTwo years ago he accepted the challenge of entering politics on the list of the Popular Party of Majadahonda. The historic footballer, whom the German from Bayern Schwarzenbeck deprived of showing off a European Cup In his record, he has lived for more than 40 years in the aforementioned Madrid town, where Atlético de Madrid trains daily at the Cerro del Espino facilities.

The team from Badajoz, despite not achieving the long-awaited title that crowns the best team in the Old Continent at club level, sports a good string of trophies: a Euro Cup (1964) three leagues (1965-66, 1969-70 and 1972-73), five cups (1960, 1961, 1965, 1972 and 1976), a European Cup Winners’ Cup (1962) and an Intercontinental Cup (1974).









His sports curriculum He could have changed in some way if in that remembered 1996 World Cup in Chile, one of the two goals he scored against powerful Brazil had not been annulled. «My name would have sounded more, who knows. It is true that Barça, through Kubala, came for me. But at that time the clubs had the upper hand, not the players and representatives as now. “Now I would have more money,” explained in a recent interview who was the son-in-law of the late Vicente Calderón, having married María, one of the daughters of the legendary Spanish businessman and sports leader.

His great friend Aragonés and goodbye to his daughter Ana

He landed in the capital when he was just a 19-year-old boy, and left his Industrial Perito studies for football. During the 17 seasons that he was an Atlético player, he shared a dressing room with big names who left their mark on the mattress entity until he retired in 1976 to try a time in Futsal: Joaquín Peiró, Enrique Collar, Jorge Griffa, Vavá, Luiz Pereira , Javier Irureta, Feliciano Rivilla, José Ufarte, José Eulogio Gárate, Miguel Reina and, of course, the great Luis Aragonés.

“He had a great personality, he overwhelmed whoever stood in front of him,” said Adelardo about ‘Zapatones’, his bosom friend, who died in February 2014. A hard blow for him, ten years after losing his young daughter. Alicia, at 32 years old, due to a serious illness.