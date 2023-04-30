Anyone considering buying or importing a Mercedes S-class may have to speed up a bit. If you time well now, you can arrange another license plate that starts with an S and then the number of your motorisation. For example, S-450-xx or S-580-xx. And the fact that we have been part of the S-series (for a while) also means that we will soon be ready for new license plates. Perhaps even before the end of 2023.

The RDW calls the current license plate combination ‘side code 10’. After this we go to ‘sidecode 11’. The current series has the arrangement ‘X-000-XX’. As soon as all license plates of the current series are used up, you will see license plates with the combination ‘XXX-00-X’. Does this look familiar? That may be right: commercial vehicles with a so-called gray license plate already drive with this combination.

How long before the next license plate series comes?

The current license plate series kicked off in August 2019. It started with a G and three months later the license plates with an H appeared. The first R license plate appeared at the end of July of last year and five months later we arrived at the current S series. It therefore takes between three and five months per initial letter, depending on how many cars are registered.

We still have the letters T, X and Z to go after the current S series. Car sales are going well at the moment, so it may just be that it will be time for the next series in about nine months. The next series of license plates will therefore probably not be available until 2024. But if car sales suddenly pick up sharply, the new license plates may come as early as 2023.

What will the new license plates look like in 2023 or 2024?

The B is reserved for trucks, so unfortunately for lovers of the number Sweet Caroline passenger car license plates do not begin with this letter. The first new license plate will be ‘GBB-00-B’ or ‘GBB-01-B’. Just a few more months of patience…