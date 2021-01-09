Francisco currently has two objectives: to take advantage of the slipstream left by the victory in the Copa del Rey against Lugo (2-1) and for his team to recover the punch in the League. Girona have not scored for three days and so far this year (20 games) they have only been able to sign 15 goals. Considering its offensive power it is something that worries. And more when the data is taken care of and it is extracted that It is the rojiblanco team with the fewest goalscorer in the last ten years.

Comparisons are hateful, but last year at this point, after 20 games, Girona had scored 28 goals in favor. Until now, the season with the worst offensive numbers had been 2015-16 when 18 goals were sealed. Is that even in the First Division more goals had been achieved after the first 20 league games. The 2018-19 were reached 23 and the 2017-18, 29. The most inspirational was 2012-13 with 37. Of course, Francisco has always defended his group and he is right when he indicates that, in the face of the accumulation of casualties, the scarce preseason and the maelstrom of matches, they are yielding to a good level. Staying on the bright side of things despite signing only 15 goals they have added 29 points that place them in the eighth and in the middle of the fight for the promotion playoff because the sixth classified, Sporting, is four points behind. And he is right when he also indicates that you have to have balance and be a competitive team because In the 2013-14 campaign, the Girona team had 23 goals (eight more than now) in 20 games and were second to last. Same position as 2011-12 with 22 goals.

It is clear that Girona’s season is being worthy because it is still alive in the Cup and is fighting for the playoff, but the punch demonstrated needs self-criticism. And Francisco and his players are doing it and they demand that, as a block, they step forward. The success facing the rival goal is vital to win games and in goals for, Girona is a relegation team. With 15, they have only achieved less Alcorcón (12) and Albacete (12).

Goalscorer data after 20 league games

2020-21 (Second Division): 15 goals

2019-20 (Second Division): 28

2018-19 (First Division): 23

2017-18 (First Division): 29

2016-17 (Second Division): 33

2015-16 (Second Division): 18

2014-15 (Second Division): 29

2013-14 (Second Division): 23

2012-13 (Second Division): 37

2011-12 (Second Division): 22

2010-11 (Second Division): 27