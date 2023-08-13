NNorway is considered the country of electric cars par excellence, every fifth car is electric. Much of the electricity generated comes from green sources, and the purchase of electric cars is also subsidized by the state. How fitting that Honda’s new litter, the E-NY 1, was ready for a first test drive in Oslo. The model designation is quite cumbersome, but we have a hard time pronouncing the name fluently, especially since it is written in the original marketing gimmick e:Ny1. So it might be.

Externally, the car resembles the almost equally large combustion model HR-V. Only a closed, indicated radiator grille, the Honda lettering instead of the brand logo on the rear and white H emblems characterize the current model. A horizontal LED strip under the bonnet connects the headlights and provides information about the charging status with light games. The interior offers comfortable seats and a modern operating environment. Despite its size and variety of functions, the central screen in tablet format is not confusing. There is no head-up display.