The Government will postpone the reform of the Baccalaureate Assessment for University Access (Ebau) for one year, so there will be no changes in the 2024 test, as confirmed by government sources. The Ministry of Education and Vocational Training has transferred this decision to the autonomous communities, with which it has met electronically this Thursday. The Ministry of Universities also plans to transfer the decision to the universities this Thursday.

The Government has therefore decided to postpone the implementation of the new Selectividad until 2025, and the students who take the exam this course, in June 2024, will face an exam model practically the same as that carried out in recent years. The change was initially planned for this course with the aim of adapting the entrance exams to the new competence-based curriculum of the Lomloe Baccalaureate, and the Ministry of Education had requested legal reports to find out if the acting Government was qualified to approve the decree despite haste. The answer has been that it is not possible, so the testing model does not change for 2024. Although the format does not change, modifications will be introduced to adapt it to the current structure of the Lomloe Baccalaureate.

The more than 10,000 Murcian students, a quarter of a million young people throughout Spain, who begin their second year of Baccalaureate on September 11, were awaiting the final decision, which will have an impact on their academic and personal future.

The one-year moratorium on the reform, until 2025, had been demanded by the rectors, some councilors, including that of the Region of Murcia, and those directly responsible for designing and executing the tests in the 17 autonomies, who already stated in May that a reform of the Ebau with so little time to prepare it was “unfeasible” and that rushing could harm the students.

The students who are studying this second academic year of Baccalaureate will be examined for the entrance exams to the University on June 5, 6 and 7 (from Wednesday to Friday) in the ordinary call and on July 3, 4 and 5 (from Wednesday to Friday). to Friday) in the extraordinary. The dates are in any case provisional. The organizing committee for the tests agreed in June on the provisional dates for the ordinary and extraordinary calls, and specified that the registration deadline would be May 31 and July 1. The forecast already incorporates the ten new subjects and assumes that the History of Spain and the History of Philosophy will be in the General Phase, with the student being able to choose to take an exam in one of them. If exams are kept to ninety minutes, all three days will be filled with four full exam slots.