The current confrontation and the necessity of negotiation
Recently, the Ukrainian border guards prevented more than 20,000 conscripts from escaping, since the start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine more than 18 months ago. There are more than 650,000 Ukrainian men between the ages of 18 and 64 years registered as refugees in the European Union countries, Norway, Switzerland and Liechtenstein.
On the other hand, the voices of leaders from within the Russian military establishment rose loudly calling for the necessity of stopping the war, returning the fighters to Russia, and halting its direct expansion in time to prevent new and costly losses, as Russia’s losses in the current confrontation continued, reaching 300,000, including about 120,000 dead and in between. 170 thousand and 180 thousand infected.
While the death toll on the Ukrainian side approached 70,000. It is estimated that the number of casualties rose after Ukraine launched a counterattack earlier this year. These numbers, and others, are related to the positions and dimensions of the opposing forces on both sides. On the part of Russia, these forces believe that the shift from a limited operation to a comprehensive war will lead to more high costs that the Russian army will pay, especially in the liberated areas, which have been added to the greater Russian space. It will require rearranging military tasks and brigades, especially since the contact areas are still facing major confrontations with the Ukrainian side, and President Putin will then work to curb the current objectionable position even from within the military establishment, and will even work to convey the message that Russia is a strong country. On the other hand, the Ukrainian reactions indicate a real desire to continue the confrontation, and an attempt to achieve military gains with the aim of improving the conditions for negotiation when the confrontations end, but the real problem is related to the expropriation of huge areas of Ukrainian territory.
As NATO countries become more stringent, the confrontation will continue on its course and even move to another stage after the intensive and qualitative Western armament by the United States, Germany and France, which will move the confrontation to another stage despite the presence of real and complete reservations from within important segments of Ukrainian society. And within the Ukrainian army, with successive withdrawals from assuming duties, even though the Ukrainian army’s management of the media battle is more skilled than the Russian side, especially since Russia always announces what is happening in its military forces with every major change or in the central sectors, and this is also happening on the Ukrainian side. The army plays a military, political, and diplomatic role in one system, emphasizing that both sides have reached areas of real exhaustion, which indicates that there is neither a winner nor a loser from what is happening.
In general, the area of the major attraction in Russia and Ukraine will expand as losses continue on both sides, and the two parties reach a conviction of the necessity of negotiation, which will be carried out through an influential international force, which has the capabilities to do so, and perhaps China will actually play this role in exchange for proposing a comprehensive approach based on the idea of barter. According to its strategic and political calculations.
Dr.. Tariq Fahmy*
*An academic specializing in strategic affairs
#current #confrontation #necessity #negotiation
Leave a Reply