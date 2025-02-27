The curious uses of some bullring that long ago ceased to be

There are distributed throughout our geography several bullring that They no longer house runs at five in the afternoon. They await a thousand and one memories of scenes lived on the Albero and, although from outside one might think that they are still bullring, when one approaches to their walls he discovers a completely different use inside. Do you know where they are and what is currently done within those great circumferences?

Béjar

The bullring of this Salamanca city, known as the old woman, began to function as such in 1711 and now one can see inside … homes. There is also an exhibition hall, hosts a procession every month of September and on its 41 meters in diameter, a very renowned jazz festival in which Raimundo Amador has intervened, among others, Raimundo Amador has been organized since 2000.

Barcelona

While the one known as the Monumental continued to host punctual runs, that of Las Arenas, on the other side of the city, became a shopping center, which was inaugurated precisely in 2011, the year in which bullfighting celebrations in Catalonia were prohibited. Stores to find all kinds of brands, restaurants and up to 12 movie theaters is what you can find today who visits this thing that hosted runs between 1900 and 1977.

Tarazona

Built in 1792, one of the oldest bullfighting cosos in Spain lived its decline at the end of the 19th century. Like so many other mythical buildings, this bullring was small and outdated before the power of other constructions. But it was not demolished and currently its inner courtyard hosts numerous homes. It is also striking that it was not built strictly circularly but octagonal.

Benidorm

Inaugurated in 1962 and closed in 2020, this Alicante Coso is currently a cultural complex. Neither bulls nor bullfighters are seen, but books, since inside you can see and use a municipal library. A hotel and a center for the youngest in the city were also built.

The line of conception

Built in 1883, reopened in 2022 and mentioned by James Joyce in Ulyssesthis Coso has been converted in a multi -purpose center, which includes activities for the city’s tourism and an offer of cultural events that can attract thousands of people, since its diameter reaches 59 meters.

Other cases

The bullring of Sant Feliu de Guíxols today is a bus station. Almadén’s is a hotel. The runs in Santa Cruz de Tenerife gave way to concerts, boxing and Canarian struggle. The Cartagena Coso hosts the Museum of Contemporary Art of the Region of Murcia. In Lloret de Mar, one can find a shopping center, a parking lot and even the locker room of a football field that is located right next to what was the city’s bullring. Éibar, Alcúdia, Getafe, Écija, Plasencia, Utiel, Oviedo or Elda are also part of that list of cities that have had to, for one reason or another, rethink the use of their bullring.