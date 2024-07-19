After assassination attempt on Donald Trump During a campaign event in Pennsylvania, his supporters paid him a peculiar tribute during the Republican National Convention that took place in Milwaukee last week.

At the event, those who support former President Trump in the upcoming presidential election They placed a bandage on their right ears imitating the real bandage that the Republican had to put on.in solidarity with the attack he suffered last Saturday.

So, Trump’s bandaged ear became a symbol for his followerswho call this feat a miracle. In addition to the blindfold, his supporters attended the event wearing red caps with the letters ‘Trump’ and T-shirts with the legend ‘Make America Great Again’.

“I’m wearing it out of patriotism and solidarity because he was shot and has to wear a bandage.”explained Eric Neilson in dialogue with EFEwho participated in the event as a substitute delegate from the state of Arizona, as detailed by CDN.

The attack on Donald Trump

Trump He was giving a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, last Saturday when a bullet hit his right ear.One person was killed, two were injured and the attacker, who fired from outside the premises, was shot dead by police.

After the incident, the FBI confirmed that the perpetrator of the attack, Thomas Crooks, 20, acted alone and shot the former president from the roof of a building and using an AR-15 rifle that had been legally purchased by his father.

One detail that caught attention was that Crooks, who was shot down by Secret Service agents just seconds after opening fire on Trump, was registered as a Republican voter.

“The doctor at the hospital said he had never seen anything like it, he called it a miracle”explained the former president after the incident in exclusive statements to the newspaper The New York Post.