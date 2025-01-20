The Ribeira Sacra It is one of the most spectacular natural landscapes not only in the autonomous community of Galicia, but also in Spain. Nestled in the border between Lugo and Ourense, The Cabe, Sil and Miño rivers wind through it, forming an impressive landscape where you can also find beautiful towns. It is the case of Os Peares, a small town nestled in the middle of three rivers and one of the most beautiful in the north of the Iberian Peninsula.

From this extraordinary town you have panoramic views of this Galician area, but it is also the place where he grew up one of the most current figures in Spain: Alberto Núñez Feijóo, leader of the Popular Party (PP). This villa belongs to the municipality of La Peroja, and it is also perfect for those who long to escape the hustle and bustle of big cities to do a rural getaway.

Os Peares, a place of confluences in the Ribeira Sacra

Os Peares, Feijóo’s hometown. Wikimedia Commons.

In addition to the warmth of its people, this municipality located just 24 kilometers from Ourense is worth a visit: it is a must-see stop for lovers of nature and of rural tourism.

One of the tourism and history websites of the Xunta de Galicia defines Os Peares as “the most complex town in Spain”… and rightly so. From the administrative point of view, the municipality belongs to two provinces (Ourense and Lugo) now four town councils (Nogueira de Ramuín and A Peroxa in Ourense; Carballedo and Pantón in Lugo). This curious situation caused the inhabitants’ administrative procedures to be chaotic in the past. Fortunately, circumstances improved with the constitution of the Os Peares Local Consortium in 1999.

Geographically it is also a unique place in Spain. It is a town in which three rivers converge: he Minhohe Sil and the Bubal. This issue was of utmost importance in the development of the town. In the mid-20th century, Os Peares experienced an economic and employment boom directly related to its rivers. In 1955 the Os Peares reservoirgenerating a large number of jobs. Likewise, the train station created on December 1, 1884 increased its importance in the area.

Today, the rural exodus It has hit the people hard. According to data from the National Statistics Institute (INE) from the municipal register, as of January 1, 2021, the town had 60 inhabitantsa little more than half that in 2000. Despite this data, the train station continues to operate with medium-distance trains that pass daily and rural tourism is increasing its popularity.

What to see in Os Peares: from the iron bridge to the river beach

The Os Peares train bridge. Getty Images/iStockphoto

In addition to the rivers, the bridges They have a great role. The last one, built in 2016, is the main access route both on foot and by car. Previously, residents had to use the reservoir bridge to cross from one side of the Miño River to the other. But without a doubt, the most famous bridge is the train bridge. As they point out from Galician Tourismhas an “Eiffelian style” that is reminiscent of the same Eiffel Tower. The iron structure that covers it at the top in blue is very striking. In addition, you can walk around its exterior and cross the bridge on foot.

From the same bridge you can enjoy one of the most spectacular views of the town. The confluence of the rivers where the Sil and the Búbal pour their waters into the Miño, the houses built on vertical walls Natural landscapes and the green and imposing nature of the surroundings leave visitors with their mouths open.

The houses of Os Peares. Getty Images/iStockphoto

At one end of the bridge you can go down to a path along the bank of the Búbal river highly recommended. You walk through a green area and even pass by a very photogenic waterfall.

Continuing along the road that passes through the town, the indications for the river beach. This incredible natural environment is formed by the waters of the Búbal River and is perfectly conditioned for bathing and relaxation. For this reason, in summer it is filled with tourists and residents who take the opportunity to cool off. The heat of the Ribeira Sacra is high at that time of year.

Part of the Os Peares river beach. Getty Images/iStockphoto

On the other hand, for lovers of art and of the historythere are two unmissable enclaves. First of all, the artistic mural located in one of the buildings adjacent to the train station. A large locomotive is the main element of the impressive drawing. Secondly, the sculpture in homage to Rodolfo PradaGalician intellectual born in the town who was president of the Galician Center of Buenos Aires and one of the greatest defenders of the essayist’s legacy Castelao.

An old mill to stay in Os Peares

Acea do Búbal rural house in Os Peares. Acea do Búbal.

One of the most magical places to stay in Os Peares is the rural house Acea do Búbal. Its location, on the banks of the river, and its history make it a unique accommodation: it is a old mill converted into a hotel-restaurant with unbeatable quality-price. The price of a double room per night is around 50 euros in total. It includes a rich and varied breakfast with coffee, milk, juices, toast, pastries and fruit.

The rooms are located at the top, which gives rise to incredible river views for guests. When sleeping you can hear the movement of the river water in the background, a relaxing sound perfect for resting. They have television, heating, private bathroom, Wi-Fi, double bed and an area with a sofa and table.





The dining room is located on the middle floor, also with beautiful views of the river and the town. In addition to breakfast, it offers lunches and dinners with an affordable price of around 20 euros for two people with a large plate and drinks. The gastronomic offer is varied and delicious, with typical dishes from the area, among which meat stands out. In addition, the staff of the rural house is very attentive and friendly.

Other options that Booking users highlight are the hotel O Remanso dos Patos (2 kilometers from Os Peares), with beautiful views of the river and pool, and the rural house Casa Anita with a spectacular terrace.

How to get there and where to eat in Os Peares

The quickest route to get there by car from Ourense is through the N-120 highway. The journey time is 30 minutes. For its part, the train from the provincial capital has a duration of 1 hour and 5 minutes and its usual departure time is at 3:30 p.m. On the other hand, he Acea do Búbal hotel restaurant It is one of the benchmarks in the area thanks to the quality of its homemade food. Another option is the Xugo Tavern, a cheap place with traditional cuisine and a terrace overlooking the river.

Sign up for the newsletter and receive the best proposals for traveling the world in your email.