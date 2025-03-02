The curious theory of how dogs domesticated themselves for their love for food

You dog probably You have never worried about hunting to survive. Your biggest problem may be to choose between a squeaky ball or frayed stuffed animal. But, thousands of years ago, his ancestors They faced a completely different world, one where survival depended on hunting, cunning and, surprisingly, the ability to adapt to humans.

The History of Dog Domestication It is a complex story that began between 30,000 and 15,000 years ago, long before someone thought about the word pet. Curiously, It was not a linear process or exclusively controlled by humans. In fact, the most recent theory suggests that Lobos could have taken the initiative.

Of predators to partners: the origin of the dogs

Although it may sound crazy, they themselves took the first step towards domestication. The hypothesis of the Self -controllation He maintains that some wolves, less aggressive and more tolerant, took advantage of a unique opportunity: feed on the remains left by prehistoric human settlements.

This does not mean that a wolf suddenly decided to stay as a vigilant of a human cave. It was a Slow and subtle evolutionary process. The most docile wolves had less adrenaline, which made them less aggressive and more likely to lod near humans.

Thus, they managed to access a more stable food source than the one offered by wild hunting. Over time, these wolves reproduced with each other, transmiting their quieter features to their young And, eventually, giving rise to First primitive dogs.

Mathematical models support this theory, but do not confirm it

For some, this argument sounds like science fiction, especially since it defies the belief that humans orchestrated domestication from the beginning. However, researchers from the University of Valparaíso in Indiana They have backed this theory with mathematical models.

By simulating the evolution of tolerance towards humans in the wolves, they demonstrated that the Natural selection He could have acted quickly enough for self -controllation to occur within 15,000 years. According to the study, published in PROCESS OF THE ROYAL SOCIETY B: BIOLOGICAL SCIENCES“Our results indicate that the hypothesis of the [autodomesticación] It cannot be rejected on the basis of time restrictions. ” That is, there is no conclusive evidence against the wolves to approach humans on their own.

Although it sounds convincing, this approach has detractors. The main objection lies in the call Time restrictionwhich suggests that natural selection would not have been quick enough without human intervention. To address this, the researchers used computational models that simulated how the most docile wolves could freely choose their partners, allowing some to cross with more aggressive individuals.





This detail is important, since it shows that evolution towards domestication did not need strict human controlbut simply the Natural preference of certain wolves for a quieter and more safe life near the settlements.

However, although mathematical models are promising, They do not prove definitively That was how it happened. After all, they are simulations and do not necessarily reflect the exact reality of thousands of years ago. Besides, Untreated questions remainas if really prehistoric humans They generated enough waste to keep a population of wolves or if they tolerated their presence near their camps.

Another theory at stake: the adoption of puppies by humans

Exist other equally interesting theories about how the domestication of dogs began. One of them is the hypothesis of the Adoption of puppieswhich suggests that humans raised wolverine and they were integrated into their communities.

Those who did not adapt were sacrificed, while Those who proved to be more docile became valuable companionss. Unlike self -controlling, this theory implies a much more direct and deliberate human intervention.

Today, The absolute truth about how the wolves became dogs is still dodge. What is unquestionable is that, either because of the evolutionary intelligence of the wolves or by the cunning of the humans of the past, this alliance changed the course of history. And so, with wild meroders, they became the loyal companions that today sleep peacefully on our sofas.