PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania — Bill Kulik is a long-time Spanish-language radio broadcaster for the Philadelphia Phillies. But listeners tuning in might not know that.

Instead of calling the baseball championship by its Spanish name, “La Serie Mundial,” he calls it the World Series. He recently described a player’s up-and-down career as “a roller coaster” rather than “una roller coaster,” the proper phrase in Spanish. And to say that something was quite funny, he said “very funny”.

This is the distinctive linguistic world of Kulik, a broadcaster nicknamed El Gringo Malo, whose on-air personality is irreverent and even silly. Although most of what Kulik says in front of a microphone is in Spanish, he adds generous doses of English and Spanglish, a mix of the two languages.

Of the 16 teams — out of 30 in Major League Baseball — with some type of Spanish-language broadcast, the Phillies’ is unlike any other, largely thanks to Kulik.

He was born in New Jersey and only took one Spanish class in high school, he said, but He first learned the language when he spent nine years of his childhood in Colombia and Argentina, where his family lived due to his father’s job at a chemical company.

Many listeners applaud Kulik’s style. After all, he is in his 19th season as a member of the Phillies’ Spanish-language broadcast team. But some Spanish speakers are not very happy.

Kulik —whose radio partner, Oscar Budejen, is a native Venezuelan Spanish speaker— makes mistakes in Spanish, stumbles over pronunciation, or makes literal interpretations that don’t mean the same thing. Use English to better convey certain thoughts or data. He deliberately uses Spanglish, he said, in part to better connect with the many Puerto Ricans and new generations of Latinos in the United States who have grown up speaking both languages.

“There’s no way we can please everyone,” said Kulik, 61. “Oscar is going to give them more of the old school and Gringo Malo is going to bring them the new school. And, hopefully, between the two of them they will like our broadcast because we will be different.”

Of the 6 million residents in the Philadelphia region, an estimated 11 percent are Latino. As the number of Latinos in the United States has skyrocketed, the percentage of Latinos over age 5 who speak Spanish at home has declined, according to the Pew Research Center.

“El Gringo speaks Spanish very well and sometimes when he uses English I see it as normal since I am bilingual,” said Yolanda Fernández, a listener. “I am Puerto Rican. We speak Spanglish by nature.”

But another Phillies fan, Elvis Abreu, who is from the Dominican Republic, said Kulik’s Spanish has made him tune in less to his broadcasts. “It’s bad,” he said.

Because baseball became popular in the United States and then spread to Latin America, several terms used in Spanish are taken from English. For example, many Spanish speakers call what is formally a “home run” “home run.”

After many years in Boston working in marketing, cable television and producing a local baseball program in English, Kulik sold the Red Sox the idea of ​​a Spanish-language radio broadcast to attract the City’s Latino community.

In 2001, he founded a broadcast company called Spanish Beisbol Network, thinking he would only be a producer, but he eventually moved into an on-air role.

He earned his nickname in 2003, when he pointed out that Sammy Sosa, Dominican and star hitter for the Chicago Cubs, was cheating when he was caught using a bat with a cork. It was then that the other announcer, defending Sosa, jokingly called him Bad Gringo.

Two years later, Kulik moved to Philadelphia, where he now not only calls games but also buys the Phillies’ Spanish-language radio rights and secures advertisers and airtime for all 162 regular-season games.

José Tolentino, a Mexican and former Spanish-language announcer for the Los Angeles Angels, said a baseball show is entertainment, not an English or Spanish class.

“People want to sit in their living room with a guy who knows the sport,” he said.

“I am very proud of speaking very good Spanish. My dad would kill me if he didn’t speak Spanish well. But baseball is American,” he added.

By: James Wagner