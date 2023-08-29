what he showed tigers on Sunday night, it was perhaps one of the worst football performances ever seen under Robert Dante Siboldi. Especially in the first half, in which cougars he crashed the ball against the post twice and they were able to score a penalty in his favour, but the referee did not even check the VAR in a controversial play.
Above they did not generate a single dangerous play, and behind they came very easily. That’s how Tigres went to rest, thanking the referee for ending the first half before Pumas scored the first.
For the second half, Robert Dante Siboldi took Juan Pablo Vigon off the field of play and Raymundo Fulgencio entered in his place, who occupied one of the wings to return Fernando Gorriarán to midfield and leave Sebastián Córdova as midfielder.
It was clear that Tigres was trying to propose something new, but at minute seven of the second half, ‘Toro’ Fernández took a long-distance shot that didn’t bring much, but Nahuel Guzmán revived and ended up at the bottom of the net. After the unamite goal, the game was once again all for the Pumas.
It was Antonio “el Turco” Mohamed who always decided how the game would be played. Robert Dante Siboldi could never take the ball away from him. And when he was about to do so, the whimsical goal sent him back to his bench. The duel was won by Mohamed wherever you want to see it.
The Argentine forward started as a starter due to André-Pierre Gignac’s ankle injury. A golden opportunity since he rarely has minutes, so more than one imagined that he would go out on the field ready to eat the puma … but it was not this way.
He never dropped a ball like that, and Nico didn’t have the initiative to go out looking for it either. Or could it be that Siboldi gave him the instructions to stay stuck in the area? At the end of the day, that’s what Gignac has been asked of in recent years, isn’t it?
To give us an idea of how badly Tigres played and how superior Pumas was last Sunday, I leave you with this statistic that Edu Torres shared with his Twitter audience yesterday, just at halftime of the match between Pumas and tigers.
If your goalkeeper touches the ball almost three times more than your striker does, you are hardly going to win in a sport in which the difference is made by goals. The one who scores the most wins the most. And Tigres did very little yesterday to score more goals than Pumas. As simple as that.
